Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from the hospital after illness

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Sunday after arriving with fever and chills.

Politico reported the story, citing spokesperson Kathy Arberg, “she is home and doing well.”

The justice known as “The Notorious RBG” has fought off several health scares over the past few years. She’s had four occurrences of cancer, including two in the past year. She finished radiation therapy for pancreatic cancer and had surgery to remove cancerous nodules in her left lung.

“Ginsburg has repeatedly swatted away concerns regarding her health,” wrote Politico. “But the possibility that she will no longer be a formidable presence on the court is worrisome for liberal interests.”