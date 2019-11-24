Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from the hospital after illness
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Sunday after arriving with fever and chills.
Politico reported the story, citing spokesperson Kathy Arberg, “she is home and doing well.”
The justice known as “The Notorious RBG” has fought off several health scares over the past few years. She’s had four occurrences of cancer, including two in the past year. She finished radiation therapy for pancreatic cancer and had surgery to remove cancerous nodules in her left lung.
“Ginsburg has repeatedly swatted away concerns regarding her health,” wrote Politico. “But the possibility that she will no longer be a formidable presence on the court is worrisome for liberal interests.”
Visiting class counselor condemns majority-white school for locking black kids in a cage and spitting on them
A man who was said be a counselor at Denby High School in Detroit excoriated officials and parents from another high school after he said that black children were locked in a "cage" and spit on.
The incident reportedly occurred when Denby football players visited Walled Lake Central High School in Almont on Saturday.
After referees called off the last three minutes of the game due to roughness, additional law enforcement officers were reportedly called to the school to deal with a fight.
Nunes mocked for CNN lawsuit threat over Ukraine report: ‘He also sued a fake cow, so there’s that’
Rep. Devin Nunes' claims that CNN engaged in a criminal activity by reporting on a claim from the attorney for Lev Parnas that he went to Vienna to meet with a corrupt Ukraine official with buried in mockery on Twitter Sunday afternoon -- particularly in light of his comment "I’m the last guy that wants to go into the courts."
That statement became a focal point for commenters who are all too aware that he has sued a Twitter account posing as one of his cows.
Nunes goes off on CNN with accusation of ‘criminal activity’ for reporting on Ukraine meeting
In a telephone interview with Fox Business host Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, embattled Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) accused CNN of engaging in criminal activity for reporting that the attorney for Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas said the lamwmaker met with a corrupt Ukraine official in Vienna.
Asked by the Fox host, "Bottom line, were you in Vienna with Shokin?" Nunes demurred before going on a bit of a rant.
"I really want to answer all of these questions, and I promise you I absolutely will come back on the show and answer these questions, but because there is criminal activity here, we're working with the appropriate law enforcement agencies, we're going to file all this, everyone is going to know the truth, everybody is going to know all the facts, but I think you can understand that I can't compete by trying to debate this out with the public media when 90% of the media are totally corrupt," he explained before adding, "And because this is criminal in nature and because it's so bad, it's so slanderous, we've got all the facts on our side, and we're going to file in federal court because I’m not going to sit here and try to compete against the media that I have no chance of winning this.