‘That’s not what I asked’: GOP congressman flails as Fox host presses him over Trump’s Ukraine scheme
During an appearance on Fox News with host Neil Cavuto this Monday, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) slammed Democrats for their alleged lack of transparency when it comes to closed-door testimony in the House impeachment inquiry, saying that he doesn’t think “we’re anywhere near where we were in both the Clinton impeachment proceedings or the Nixon impeachment proceedings where they were open and transparent to the public.”
Cavuto then brought up President Trump’s infamous phone call with Ukraine’s President, telling Steube that his Republican colleagues are now saying that even if there was a “quid pro quo” implied during the call, “it’s not impeachable.”
“Do you agree with that?” Cavuto asked.
Steube replied that all one needs to do is read the transcript of the call to “decide for themselves.”
“There wasn’t anything in that transcript that was impeachable,” Steube said. “[Trump] gave the aid, the aid was given to the Ukraine — unlike the Obama administration that sent the Ukraine blankets — the Trump administration actually sent them bombs and munitions to be able to defend themselves against the Russians.”
Cavuto pressed further, asking Steube that if it indeed does turn out that Trump attempted to withhold aid to Ukraine in order to pressure its government to investigate his political rivals, would he find that to be a “high crime and misdemeanor.”
“Well again, the aid was given to Ukraine…”
“That’s not what I asked you,” Cavuto interrupted. “If it turns out there was a link.”
Steube hesitated, then returned to his contention that there was nothing in the transcript that pointed to Trump committing a crime.
Former Republican Congressman David Jolly nailed President Donald Trump and his cadre of cabinet officials who have been attempting to run foreign policy based on a conspiracy theory.
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace cited former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch's testimony that EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland told her that the best way to save herself was to tweet out that she was a huge supporter of the president and any reports of concerns were "fake news."
Details are emerging this Monday that give a glimpse into the latest closed-door testimony in the House impeachment inquiry against President Trump. As The Washington Post reports, the House has released full transcripts of the testimony from former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and former top State Department aide Michael McKinley -- both of whom resigned in protest from the Trump administration.
One notable detail came from McKinley, who said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's refusal to issue a statement of support for Yovanovitch after she faced attacks from Trump’s allies contributed to his decision to resign. According to McKinley, there was dismay throughout the State Department “that there was no reaction from anybody in the career Foreign Service at senior ranks to do something more public in support of our colleagues."
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump attended the UFC mixed martial arts match at Madison Square Garden where he brought several Republican leaders and members of his family. Like the World Series, Trump was booed there too, though not as loudly. Now the Washington Post is reporting that the Republican National Committee shelled out $60,000 for Trump to attend the event with his friends and family.