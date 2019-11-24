The myth of voter fraud – and the truth about what’s threatening our elections

Donald Trump and his enablers have been making claims of widespread voter fraud, alleging millions of people are voting illegally in order to rig our elections. Baloney. Let’s look at the facts and debunk their myths once and for all. They claim millions of Americans are voting twice, using multiple registrations in different districts. So how often does double voting really occur? An analysis of the 2012 presidential election found that out of 129 million votes cast, 0.02% – that’s two one hundredths of one percent – were double votes – which were likely the result of measurement error. This is a far cry from Donald Trump’s claims that millions of people were registered in two different states in the 2016 presidential election. ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and his enablers claim non-citizens are voting in droves. Trump himself said that thousands of undocumented immigrants voted in 2016. Happy Holidays! As a special thank you, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for just $2 a week. Only until Dec 31st. Another lie. According to the non-partisan Brennan Center for Justice, of 23.5 million votes cast in districts with high populations of non-citizens only 30 – I repeat, thirty – possible incidents of improper non-citizen voting were referred for further investigation. They claim voter impersonation is rampant at the polls. False. A 12-year study of election data found only 10 cases of voter impersonation out of 146 million registered voters. Ten. So if voter fraud really isn’t a problem, why do Trump, Republicans in Congress, and their allies at Fox News keep perpetuating this myth? For one simple reason: To enact restrictive voting laws intended to keep voters from the polls. ADVERTISEMENT Policies established in the name of election security – including voter ID laws, needless registration deadlines, limited access to polling places, and purges of the voter rolls – make it harder for Americans to vote. It is the same tactic that has been used throughout our history to disenfranchise low-income Americans and people of color. Luckily, many of these laws have been struck down in the courts. In 2016, a district judge in Wisconsin found “utterly no evidence” of widespread voter fraud justifying its voter ID law. In Texas, another judge found their voter ID law violated the Voting Rights Act, making it harder for African-Americans and Latinos to vote. But many of these laws are still on the books because in 2013 the Supreme Court gutted crucial aspects of the Voting Rights Act. ADVERTISEMENT

Congress needs to update the Act to prevent states from suppressing votes. Meanwhile, Trump and Republicans in Congress are turning a blind eye to the real threats facing our democracy: election fraud, and foreign interference. ADVERTISEMENT