‘The security ramifications are insane’: Ex-intel officials fear Russian spies intercepted Sondland’s call with Trump
When Ambassador William Taylor (top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine) testified during the first day of public hearings for the House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, much of his testimony confirmed things that had already been reported. But there was one important revelation that hadn’t been previously reported: Taylor testified that one of his staffers, David Holmes, overheard a phone conversation in which Trump expressed to Gordon Sondland (U.S. ambassador to the European Union) a strong desire for an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Sondland was in a restaurant in Kyiv, Ukraine during that July 26 conversation with Trump — and according to a report by the Washington Post’s Ellen Nakashima, it is quite possible that Russian intelligence officials infiltrated the call and were listening in.
According to Larry Pfeiffer (a former senior director of the White House Situation Room and a former chief of staff at the Central Intelligence Agency) such a call was a major breach of security.
Pfeiffer told the Washington Post, “The security ramifications are insane: using an open cell phone to communicate with the president of the United States. In a country that is so wired with Russian intelligence, you can almost take it to the bank that the Russians were listening in on the call.”
That July 26 conversation, according to Taylor’s testimony, occurred only one day after Trump’s now-infamous phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Nakashima notes how easy it is in Ukraine for Russian intelligence to listen in on private phone conversations — especially if unencrypted cell phone lines are being used. A former U.S. official, interviewed on condition of anonymity, told the Washington Post that calling a president from an unencrypted cell phone line is “indicative of a lack of concern for operational security.” Senior officials, the source told the Post, “are routinely briefed on the threats to their communications. You could assume that talking on an unencrypted line from a foreign country would be on that list.”
In 2014, Nakashima points out, a phone conversation between two Obama-era diplomats was intercepted in Ukraine, recorded and posted on YouTube. The diplomats were Victoria Nuland (who, at the time, was assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian matters) and Geoffrey Pyatt (who was serving as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine). On a recording of their conversation, Nuland was heard complaining to Pyatt about how slow-moving the European Union could be and saying, “Fuck the EU.”
Nuland later apologized to EU officials, and Nakashima notes that the leaked call “appeared to be an effort by Moscow to drive a wedge between the United States and the European Union.”
Trump has been known to use his personal cell phone for conversations with foreign leaders or officials.
Republican ‘defenses’ of Trump are so unflattering they may drive voters to throw him out: MSNBC anchor
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "Meet The Press," anchor Chuck Todd noted a crucial potential pitfall for House Republicans as they try to defend President Donald Trump's behavior in the Ukraine scandal: Their excuse for him still paints an unflattering picture of his actions that could turn off voters in 2020, even if he survives impeachment.
"Logic aside, Republicans today are confronting a potentially bigger problem when it comes to defending the president from impeachment while also looking ahead to his re-election bid," said Todd. "Yesterday's hearing showed them the weight of the evidence they are dealing with, and while today Republicans might feel confident that they're mounting a credible defense to prevent Trump from being removed from office, it does seem far less certain that their defense will prevent him from being voted out of office. In part because the Republican Party's defense right now seems to concede he may have acted inappropriately. They argue it's not a high crime or misdemeanor. But it also doesn't sound like a ringing 2020 endorsement either."
Dismiss, discredit, divert: Donald Trump’s White House fights impeachment
Discredit the witnesses, dismiss the accusations against President Donald Trump as hearsay, shift the focus to the Bidens, unmask the whistleblower.
The outlines of the White House defense are clear after Day One of the impeachment hearings in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.
Trump claimed he was "too busy" to watch the first round of public hearings that could see him potentially removed from office for abuse of power.
But that didn't stop him from firing off a string of tweets defending his actions and following it up with another tweetstorm on Thursday morning.
Even Nixon couldn’t get away with what Trump is doing: history professor
In a piece posted to Medium this Thursday, Rutgers professor of history and journalism, David Greenberg, writes that one of the "great puzzles" of the House impeachment hearings against President Trump is the fact that so many White House officials are defying congressional demands to testify. According to Greenberg, the fact that Congress made the hearings public has made administration claims of immunity from testifying even more "tenuous."
"But the White House continues to invoke 'executive privilege' — a real but ill-defined doctrine that seeks to guarantee that a president can receive unvarnished counsel," Greenberg writes. "If the conversations among top aides were subject to routine public exposure, the argument goes, they would refrain from offering their candid advice."