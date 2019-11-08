The View erupts when Meghan McCain blames GOP senator’s crude insults on ‘both sides’

“The View” erupted when co-host Meghan McCain minimized insulting comments made against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by Sen. John Kennedy.

Kennedy crudely questioned the House speaker’s intelligence during a rally Wednesday with President Donald Trump in his home state of Louisiana, and the panel’s two conservatives didn’t see anything wrong with his remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not surprising, it’s politics,” said co-host Abby Huntsman. “This is politics.”

McCain claimed both sides were guilty of crass insults.

“We have congresspeople when they are elected saying, impeach the motherf*cker,” she said, drawing a bleep from the network. “Across the board on both sides, this gutter politics, absolutely indecent, uncivil, disgusting dialogue is across party lines everywhere in this country. Yes, it started with Trump, but it’s infiltrated everywhere.”

Behar thanked her for assigning blame to Trump, but McCain wasn’t finished.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’re offended by that, then you should be offended by ‘impeach the motherf*cker’ from the left about that,” McCain said, raising her voice.

Behar asked who said that, and McCain identified the freshman lawmaker from Michigan who eagerly anticipated impeachment after her election last year.

“(Rep.) Rashida Tlaib said that the night she was elected,” McCain said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Behar argued that Tlaib was newly elected, while Kennedy was a veteran, and McCain blew up.

“So what?” McCain said. “We’re talking about the dialogue in the country here.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin tried to make a point, but McCain cut her off.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Okay, so if you’re old you get a pass?” she said to Behar.

Behar begged her pardon, and said she was trying to talk about Kennedy’s transformation from a seemingly normal GOP senator to a Trump hooligan.

“The transformation,” agreed Hostin. “He seemed normal, and then this happened.”