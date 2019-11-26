‘This monarchy in disguise has been so exhausting and chaotic’: Robert Redford warns of ‘dictator-like’ Trump
Legendary US actor Robert Redford hit out at the Trump administration on Tuesday in a scathing open letter warning that America faced a “dictator-like” attack by a man who, he said, must be voted out of office in 2020.
“We’re up against a crisis I never thought I’d see in my lifetime: a dictator-like attack by President Donald Trump on everything this country stands for,” the 83-year-old founder of the Sundance Film Festival wrote in an op-ed for NBC News.
“We have much to lose — it is a critical and unforgiving moment,” wrote the Hollywood heartthrob, who memorably starred in the 1976 political thriller “All the President’s Men” about the Watergate scandal that brought down Richard Nixon.
“This monarchy in disguise has been so exhausting and chaotic, it’s not in the least bit surprising so many citizens are disillusioned,” Redford wrote.
“It’s time for Trump to go,” he said. “And it’s up to us to make that happen, through the power of our votes.”
Redford plays a fictional US president in HBO’s new series “Watchmen” — which imagines a parallel world where the actor succeeded Nixon as head of state and remained in power for 26 years.
The screen legend had publicly praised Trump during the 2016 election campaign, saying he “shakes things up,” although a spokesman later clarified that Redford did not back the real estate mogul for president.
In his op-ed, Redford explained that while he did not vote for Trump, he had been willing to “give the guy a chance.”
But he said he was almost instantly disillusioned.
“There are only 11 months left before the presidential election; 11 months before we get our one real chance to right this ship and change the course of disaster that lies before us,” Redford wrote.
Fellow movie icon Robert De Niro has also been heavily critical of Trump, describing his presidency on Monday as “like living in an abusive household.”
“You don’t know what’s going to happen next, what crazy thing is going to happen next, what’s going to make you say, ‘what the hell is going on?'” the 76-year-old told “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” while promoting his latest movie “The Irishman.”
State Department official blamed Rudy Giuliani for feeding Trump ‘negative views’ about Ukraine: report
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," White House correspondent Manu Raju walked through one of the key revelations from State Department official Philip Reeker's testimony to Congress in the impeachment proceedings.
"Reeker raises concerns ... about about several issues involving both the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, his efforts to push for his investigations, as well as the efforts to oust the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who top leadership did not offer a statement of support amid the smear campaign that Giuliani was launching and others, and he makes clear that Rudy Giuliani was the person feeding the president's views and perceptions about what was happening with Ukraine and with Yovanovitch," said Raju. "He says that, 'I know that there was an understanding, certainly from [special envoy] Kurt [Volker] and others that were there that Rudy Giuliani is feeding the president a lot of very negative views about Ukraine."
LISTEN: Trump went on Bill O’Reilly’s radio show on Tuesday — to throw Rudy Giuliani under the bus
President Donald Trump suggested his own defense lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, should be the fall guy for the administration's Ukraine scandal.
The president made his argument during a Tuesday appearance with disgraced former Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly.
Trump suggested that anything Giuliani did in Ukraine was for other clients, and that he was not directing Giuliani.
Listen:
Trump is ‘trying to have it both ways’ on letting White House officials testify: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through President Donald Trump's latest approach to Democratic demands for testimony in the impeachment proceedings.
"We're told a senior administration official said [House Judiciary] Chairman [Jerrold] Nadler's proposal to allow White House attorneys to participate is under consideration and likely to come up for discussion during the president's trip to Florida over the next several days," said Acosta. "As for allowing top officials to testify, that is another matter. The president is trying to have it both ways, insisting he would like to see some of the top officials appear before lawmakers, but adding that he doesn't want to tie the hands of future presidents."