Three men exonerated in Baltimore after 36 years in prison for murder
Three Baltimore men who spent 36 years in prison were exonerated on Monday of the 1983 murder of a teenage boy who was shot dead over a jacket.
Alfred Chestnut, Andrew Stewart and Ransom Watkins were serving life sentences for the shooting of DeWitt Duckett, a 14-year-old student at Harlem Park Junior High School in West Baltimore.
Duckett was shot in the neck inside his school and had his Georgetown University jacket stolen. It was the first fatal shooting of a student in a Baltimore public school and drew widespread press attention at the time.
“These three men were convicted, as children, because of police and prosecutorial misconduct,” Baltimore state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby said after the three were formally exonerated by a city circuit court judge and released from prison.
“What the state, my office, did to them is wrong,” Mosby said. “They deserve so much more than an apology. We owe them real compensation—and I plan to fight for it.”
In a statement, the state’s attorney office said “detectives targeted the three men, all 16-year-old Black boys, using coaching and coercion of other teenage witnesses to make their case.”
And they are out: Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart walk out of the Baltimore city courthouse after 36 yrs for a crime they didn’t do: pic.twitter.com/5UDGWMZmOB
— Tom Jackman (@TomJackmanWP) November 25, 2019
According to the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project (MAIP), which worked to secure the release of the “Harlem Park Three,” four teenage witnesses identified Chestnut, Stewart and Watkins at their trial but later recanted their testimony.
The witnesses initially said one person committed the shooting but identified the three as the assailants under pressure from police, the MAIP said in a statement.
Chestnut was later seen wearing a Georgetown jacket but his mother produced a receipt for the jacket of the university made popular by its basketball team.
At a press conference following the release of the three, Watkins said “this should have never happened.”
“Somebody’s got to pay for this,” he said. “You can’t just leave this like this.
“This fight is not over,” Watkins said. “You all will hear from us again.”
The exoneration of the three men followed a joint investigation by the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit, MAIP and other groups.
“Everyone involved in this case—school officials, police, prosecutors, jurors, the media, and the community—rushed to judgment and allowed their tunnel vision to obscure obvious problems with the evidence,” MAIP executive director Shawn Armbrust said.
According to the state’s attorney’s office, six wrongfully convicted men have previously been released following investigations involving the Conviction Integrity Unit.
WATCH:
(AFP)
Breaking Banner
‘Instead of subtweeting — testify’: John Bolton ripped to ribbons over his cryptic ‘national security’ message
Former Ambassador John Bolton took to Twitter Tuesday to claim a deep-state conspiracy was afoot to undermine American national security.
"It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within. America is distracted. Our enemies are not. We need to make U.S. national security a priority," Bolton tweeted, followed by a hashtag of his own name.
Twitter users took the tweet two different ways. One was political nerds demanding if he has such a concern about the U.S. being attacked from within that he should talk to Congress about it. Another perspective was confirmation that Trump was the one from "inside" he should be talking about. Bolton played coy in the tweet, not indicating if he ascribed to the conspiracy theories about the "deep state" or if he believed Trump was a reason for concern.
Bill Barr caught in a lie as documents outline Trump administration’s involvement in racist ‘citizenship question’ for 2020 census
According to newly released documents, the U.S. Census Bureau under President Trump was in direct communication with the late GOP gerrymandering expert Thomas Hofeller, despite claims from the Department of Justice that there was no proof of contact between the two.
A 2015 study authored by Hofeller which favored a “citizenship question” on the 2020 Census because it “would be advantageous to Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites” in 2021 and beyond was used by the Trump administration and GOP strategists as a political weapon against their non-white Democratic opponents -- a tactic that was repeatedly denied by the Trump administration, Law & Crime reports.
Firefighters battle new blaze in California
Hundreds of California firefighters on Tuesday battled a wind-driven brushfire that grew out of control overnight near Santa Barbara, threatening thousands of homes and prompting evacuation orders.
The so-called "Cave Fire" that started around 4:00 pm on Monday in Los Padres National Forest, grew to 4,100 acres (1,659 hectares) overnight as it moved toward populated areas in the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta and nearby communities.
Some 600 firefighters were battling the blaze that prompted evacuation orders for about 2,400 homes.
Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said helicopters and fix-wing tankers were assisting the firefighters who faced steep, rugged terrain.