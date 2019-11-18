Quantcast
‘Tiny hands and tiny junk’: Internet cracks up at Trump campaign claims trip to the hospital revealed he’s ‘Superman’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s campaign tried to claim that the obese president with a hefty colorectal problem is equal to the “man of steel.”

The husky president has spent an overwhelming amount of time on the golf course, but he has long believed that a person’s body has a finite amount of energy to use. Not one for science, Trump thinks if he works out or exercises in any way he will shorten his lifespan.

It’s unclear why the campaign would choose to conflate the president’s body size given his strident opposition to physical fitness.

Americans still don’t know what prompted the president’s sudden visit to Walter Reed hospital on Saturday, though the White House has said it was for something that he’s needed to do for some time. It could be anything from having a mole removed and biopsied to a cardiac stress test. Conspiracy theories have spanned everything from Trump being replaced by a robot to the “Dave” plotline.

When the campaign tweeted out the X-ray above, the internet was quick with mockery about the president’s physical appearance and resistance to living a healthy lifestyle.

You can read the tweets below:

