‘Tiny hands and tiny junk’: Internet cracks up at Trump campaign claims trip to the hospital revealed he’s ‘Superman’

President Donald Trump’s campaign tried to claim that the obese president with a hefty colorectal problem is equal to the “man of steel.”

BREAKING: An X-Ray image has been released from President @realDonaldTrump’s visit to Walter Reed Surely @CNN can stop the hysteria now! pic.twitter.com/KTuHczh0ih — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 18, 2019

The husky president has spent an overwhelming amount of time on the golf course, but he has long believed that a person’s body has a finite amount of energy to use. Not one for science, Trump thinks if he works out or exercises in any way he will shorten his lifespan.

It’s unclear why the campaign would choose to conflate the president’s body size given his strident opposition to physical fitness.

Americans still don’t know what prompted the president’s sudden visit to Walter Reed hospital on Saturday, though the White House has said it was for something that he’s needed to do for some time. It could be anything from having a mole removed and biopsied to a cardiac stress test. Conspiracy theories have spanned everything from Trump being replaced by a robot to the “Dave” plotline.

When the campaign tweeted out the X-ray above, the internet was quick with mockery about the president’s physical appearance and resistance to living a healthy lifestyle.

You can read the tweets below:

His brain scan tells a different story. pic.twitter.com/wL3DYiJ1A9 — Rogue Ivanka (Parody Account) (@MarALagoPoolBoy) November 18, 2019

why are you saying the President is an undocumented immigrant who arrived here as a refugee and unaccompanied minor I thought you hated all of those — Gator MaClunkey (@Zeddary) November 18, 2019

How did we both have the same idea? pic.twitter.com/eOvBrXWFT1 — Mr. Fun Guy (@Mister_Fun_Guy) November 18, 2019

Not mentally or emotionally. — Leigh Crosby (@teaandmagnolias) November 18, 2019

We found the doctor who took the x-ray. pic.twitter.com/FtAmcHQD5A — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 18, 2019

The "S" stands for senile pic.twitter.com/9qDXrcw5zp — Donald Trump Toupee (@TrumpeeToupee) November 18, 2019

Well played, lawhawk, well played. (Yes, Superman is an undocumented alien that was not born in the USA and emigrated as a child and was adopted by American parents.) — Speculawyer 🇳🇴-American (@speculawyer) November 18, 2019

The fact that Superman is an immigrant without papers is lost on them — Sirveaux1066 (@Sirveaux1066) November 18, 2019

I like this one better pic.twitter.com/cgzD5qiSwF — Random.Internet.BOT (@Thereapper69) November 18, 2019

They require creativity and an artistic sensibility, plus a sense of humor. — Clever Girl (@SadieLeMoyne) November 18, 2019

Unsurprisingly, he has no balls. — OUFENIX (D) 🦚 (@oufenix) November 18, 2019

When your team thinks showing the candidate with no brain, heart or cojones visible makes sense….

That explains so much, thanks. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 18, 2019