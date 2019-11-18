‘Too clever for its own good’: Progressives concerned over Warren’s new Medicare for All strategy

“The idea that the next Democratic president could pass a major public option bill and then, perhaps after the 2022 midterm elections, be in a position to pass actual Medicare for All is just not tenable. It’s just not.”

While Sen. Elizabeth Warren received praise from some high-profile Medicare for All proponents after the 2020 Democratic candidate released a detailed “transition plan” on Friday, progressive critics of the proposal openly worried the proposal reveals gaps in her commitment to the goal of universal healthcare, a naivety about the political fight needed to get there—or both.

“There is no way the fight for single payer would survive Warren’s plan. It is practically tailor-made to divide, depress, marginalize, and exhaust any political will for single payer before we’ve even begun the final fight.”

—Carl Beijer, writer and activistUnder the new proposal, Warren will work to establish during her first 100 days in office what she calls a “Medicare for All option” that would allow any American who wants to participate in Medicare, the ability to do so. Following that successful effort, and alongside other reforms—including pushing anti-corruption reforms, lowering drug costs, and repairing the damage to the existing Affordable Care Act by President Donald Trump—Warren says she would then initiate a separate effort to pass Medicare for All legislation later in her first term.

While the initial stages of the transition she proposes would take place over the first half of her term, Warren said in statement that “no later than my third year in office,” she will begin the “fight to pass legislation that would complete the transition to full Medicare for All.”

Read the complete plan here. Warren also released the following video to explain her approach:



Top Medicare for All proponents like dying activist Ady Barkan and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)—who introduced the “Medicare for All Act of 2019” in the U.S. House in February—praised Warren’s plan as a serious effort to address concerns about how to transition from the current system to a single-payer model.

“Warren’s transition plan,” tweeted Jayapal on Friday, “reaffirms her commitment to the four-year transition plan outlined in the Senate Medicare For All bill. It lays out how she’d use executive and administrative authority to take on for-profit insurers and begin providing relief to the American people on Day 1.”

But progressive critics skeptical of Warren’s plan, including writer and activist Carl Beijer—author of a piece published by Jacobin magazine Saturday titled “Elizabeth Warren’s New Health Care Plan Would Doom the Fight for Medicare for All“—the transition timeline proposed is a key indicator that the Senator from Massachusetts is either not in it to win it or grossly miscalculates what a delayed implementation of Medicare for All will mean. According to Beijer:

It is perfectly obvious to anyone who thinks about this for five seconds how it would actually play out. During the first “legislative push,” Republicans would argue that Warren’s first bill is a radical communist government power grab doomed to dysfunction and failure—and single-payer activists would be backed into either abandoning the project or insisting that yes, the public-private plan is actually quite reasonable and good. This would Split the movement along entirely predictable lines that are completely familiar to left organizers — “let’s work with Democrats” versus “we must hold the line”; Undermine the commitment and investment of activists who have reluctantly decided to support a bill that is at odds with what they think really needs to happen with health care in the United States; Center Warren’s first plan as the “reasonable” compromise, and the second plan as an unnecessarily radical instance of Democrats pressing their advantage; and Exhaust everyone before picking the second fight.

“There is no way the fight for single payer would survive Warren’s plan,” writes Beijer. “It is practically tailor-made to divide, depress, marginalize, and exhaust any political will for single payer before we’ve even begun the final fight.”

Beijer was far from alone in his critique.