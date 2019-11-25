Top US Army general believes Navy SEAL case closed

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said he believed the case of a Navy SEAL convicted of war crimes in Iraq was now closed.

“I think at this point the secretary of defense has made decisions (and) the case is now, in my view, it is closed,” said Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported Reuters.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer over his handling of the case involving Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with a detainee’s corpse.

President Donald Trump intervened in the case and restored a Trident pin to Gallagher, whom he pardoned along with two Army officers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan.