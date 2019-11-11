Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump allies want conservatives to fight impeachment as payment for stacking the courts with right-wingers

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s allies want conservative legal activists to show their gratitude by defending him against impeachment.

The White House has been playing up the president’s policy work — including his stacking of the judiciary with conservative judges — to counter Trump’s apparent consumption with impeachment, but his allies want some more help, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

In particular, Trump allies want Federal Society executive director Leonard Leo — who was deeply involved in efforts to nominate and confirm Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — to take on more responsibility for defending the president.

“Leonard Leo has gotten everything he wanted from the Trump administration, and he has not lifted a finger to help when it matters most,” said one Republican close to the administration.

A spokesman for Leo disputed that criticism, saying the conservative activist has been working behind the scenes to defend the president.

“Some people pontificate and beat their chest while others work quietly and effectively,” said spokesman Keith Appell. “Leonard’s support for the president has been clear from the time the president was a candidate, then during the transition, through dozens of judicial confirmations and to this date.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Frustrated Nikki Haley fan trashes her for latest suck-up to Trump : No better than Kellyanne Conway

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Conservative columnist Matt Lewis expressed extreme disappointment over comments made by former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley over the weekend, where she used what he called "weak" White House talking points in an effort to defend Donald Trump.

Writing in the Daily Beast, Lewis took great pains to point out that he was a huge fan of the Republican Haley who also served as governor of South Carolina.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rep. Peter King becomes the 19th Republican to retire from House

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) has become the latest Republican lawmaker to retire from Congress rather than face re-election.

The New York Republican announced early Monday he would not seek re-election after nearly 27 years in the House of Representatives.

"The prime reason for my decision was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford," King said on his Facebook page.

King, who frequently appears on television to promote the Republican agenda, is the 19th GOP representative to retire from the House, compared to just four for Democrats.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Donald Trump Jr. booed off stage at UCLA book event

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

An appearance by Donald Trump Jr. at UCLA was abruptly ended on Sunday when the son of President Donald Trump was attempting to promote his book "Triggered."

According to the LA Times, "Chanting 'humanity first," dozens of people protested outside the UCLA hall on Sunday where Donald Trump Jr. was speaking as part of a promotional tour for his new book."

Inside the hall, protesters altered the chant to "America first," and then booed after Trump, TPUSA activist Charlie Kirk and Trump girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle refused to take questions.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image