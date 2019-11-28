Trump appointee Ken Cuccinelli ‘shamed’ out of a DC bar after face-to-face confrontation with ex-Maryland governor

Former Gov. Martin O’Malley (D-MD) ran into Ken Cuccinelli in a Capitol Hill pub Wednesday night, but it wasn’t all polite smiles.

According to the Washington Post, O’Malley lit into Cuccinelli.

The DC pub, the Dubliner, is popular for Gonzaga High School graduates who frequently meet up there on Thanksgiving Eve. The two men both attended the high school, but O’Malley graduated five years prior to Cuccinelli.

“Siobhan Arnold, who was visiting from Philadelphia, had just met O’Malley at the bar when Cuccinelli walked in. Soon the two men were face-to-face, she said, with O’Malley excoriating Cuccinelli over the Trump administration’s immigration policies,” The Post reported.

Cuccinelli is currently serving as the principal deputy director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency and acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security. He isn’t likely to make it beyond an “acting deputy” because the Republican Senate likely wouldn’t vote to confirm him.

The encounter was so bad that Cuccinelli was ultimately forced to leave the pub.

O’Malley said, “something about his [Cuccinelli’s] grandparents,” Arnold explained. Cuccinelli quickly scampered away.

“O’Malley was shouting,” Arnold said. “I don’t think Cuccinelli was responding. I think he’s like, ‘Time to go. Just got here, and I’m leaving.’ He pretty much retreated.”

Martin O’Malley just drove Ken Cuccinelli out of the Dubliner in DC w/ a passion-laced and shame-invoking tirade on behalf of immigrant refugee children!!! — Siobhan Houton Arnold (@siobhanphilly) November 27, 2019

O’Malley responded to questions via text messages, saying it wasn’t just him expressing displeasure at President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“We all let him know how we felt about him putting refugee immigrant kids in cages – certainly not what we were taught by the Jesuits at Gonzaga,” O’Malley told The Post.

He went on to call Cuccinelli, “the son of immigrant grandparents who cages children for a fascist president.”

Read the full report at The Washington Post.