Trump argues Democrats are a ‘total mess’ after successful passage of impeachment resolution

President Donald Trump argued that Democrats are in disarray after 99.1% of House Democrats united to pass an impeachment resolution.

“Republicans have never been more unified than they are right now!” Trump tweeted.

“The Dems are a mess under the corrupt leadership of Nervous Nancy Pelosi and Shifty Adam Schiff,” he argued.

Trump’s claim was immediately called into question.

then why do you spend all day panic-tweeting, my dude — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 1, 2019

Post/ABC poll on Trump’s approval among Republicans: July 87%

Now 74% 18% of Republicans say Congress should impeach Trump and remove him from office. Also this: pic.twitter.com/8GrcgXMC7O — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) November 1, 2019

More projection than a movie theater. — IM🍑 T R U M P 🗽 (@cheetofacts) November 1, 2019

Donald Trump is nothing but a divider-in-chief. Has to attack his political opponents. Has to inspire hate. Has to create distrust in government. This is what demagogues do to fear-monger for votes. Not one cross aisle unifying policy. This administration is a total farce — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) November 1, 2019

40 panicked tweets a day kind of say the opposite Donald. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) November 1, 2019