Trump begs Louisiana for a ‘big win’ after his last-minute rally in Kentucky backfired
At his last-ditch rally in Louisiana to help the struggling gubernatorial candidacy of GOP businessman Eddie Rispone, President Donald Trump boasted — incorrectly — that his rally in Kentucky narrowed the gap for Gov. Matt Bevin, who lost the race, by 19 points. He then begged voters to give Rispone a “big win.”
“We elected everybody,” said Trump. “The governor got brought up, in a few short days, 19 points. I went, we made a speech, the whole ticket was there, everybody won big. Governor’s a really good guy. But 19 points is a big thing, and he lost by just a few thousand votes. And the headlines next day, Trump took a loss — I lifted him up a lot. But Trump took a loss. So you gotta give me a big win, please, okay? Okay?”
Watch below:
Trump lies about the impact his rally had in boosting Matt Bevin’s polling and then pleads with his fans in Louisiana to “give me a big win, okay?” pic.twitter.com/E68MnKiz00
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2019