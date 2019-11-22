Trump bizarrely claims Kellyanne turned George Conway into a ‘nutjob’: ‘She must have done some bad things to him’

President Donald Trump blamed his senior adviser Kellyanne Conway for her husband’s criticism of him.

Conservative attorney George Conway is an outspoken critic of the president, despite his wife’s work managing the 2016 presidential campaign and nearly three years of service in the White House, and Trump lashed out at him during a phone interview Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

“First of all, Kellyanne is great,” Trump said. “She is married to a total whack job. She must have done number on him. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to that guy.”

“I don’t even know him, I met him for a second,” Trump continued. “He’s got to be some kind of a nutjob. She must have done some bad things to him, because that guy is crazy.”