Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump blames Democrats for why Republicans senators can’t stand Mick Mulvaney

Published

9 mins ago

on

Budget director Mick Mulvaney has been acting as the chief of staff to the president for 2019, but according to President Donald Trump, he completely understands why people don’t like the former South Carolina Congressman.

The conservative Washington Examiner wrote Friday that Trump won’t say how he feels about Mulvaney.

Writers with the Examiner asked Trump in an Oval Office interview if he was happy with the work Mulvaney was doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy?” he asked. “I don’t want to comment on it.”

Trump rambled on about his senior advisers are dealing with some “bedlam” but that it was normal given the number of investigations he’s under.

The Examiner asked about Republican senators, who are unhappy with the work Mulvaney is doing.

“I could see that,” Trump confessed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump previously mocked former President Barack Obama for having three chiefs of staff over the course of his eight years in the White House. Mulvaney is Trump’s third chief of staff in just three years.

He went on to say that any problems with the senior staff is due to Democrats investigating him.

“We had scumbags after us,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full piece.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Beto O’Rourke is out of the 2020 presidential race

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke has announced that he's leaving the 2020 race for president.

The New York Times reported the announcement Friday, writing it like an obituary highlighting his time as a candidate.

O'Rourke also said that he doesn't intend to run for any other election. But, there is still time for O'Rourke to head back to Texas to pose a serious threat against Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who isn't doing well in the state.

“My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” O'Rourke tweeted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump blames Democrats for why Republicans senators can’t stand Mick Mulvaney

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Budget director Mick Mulvaney has been acting as the chief of staff to the president for 2019, but according to President Donald Trump, he completely understands why people don't like the former South Carolina Congressman.

The conservative Washington Examiner wrote Friday that Trump won't say how he feels about Mulvaney.

Writers with the Examiner asked Trump in an Oval Office interview if he was happy with the work Mulvaney was doing.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump uses ethnic slur — while bashing New York for the ‘weaponized’ prosecutors investigating him

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at New York after The New York Times reported he was officially moving to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio," Trump argued.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, the governor's brother, has said he views "Fredo" to be an ethnic slur against the family's Italian heritage.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image