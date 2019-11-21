Trump conduct ‘beyond anything Nixon did’: House impeachment chair
President Donald Trump, by withholding military aid from Ukraine to demand dirt on a potential 2020 election rival, went beyond anything done by disgraced predecessor Richard Nixon, the Democratic chair of the House impeachment panel alleged Thursday.
“What we’ve seen here is far more serious than a third-rate burglary of the Democratic headquarters,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said in a reference to the Watergate scandal that led to Nixon’s resignation.
“What we’re talking about here is the withholding of recognition (for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy) in that White House meeting, the withholding of military aid to an ally at war,” Schiff said.
“This is beyond anything Nixon did.”
Trump is threatened with impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives for pushing Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to investigate Democrat Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.
Nixon resigned in 1974, two years after the burglary of Democratic offices in the Watergate complex in Washington.
Schiff’s comments came at the end of five days of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry, which saw several witnesses testify that military aid to Ukraine was made contingent on Trump’s demand that Zelensky announce an investigation of the Bidens.
“People look to us from all over the world,” Schiff said. “People in Ukraine who want a better future, they look to us.
“They still look to us and increasingly they don’t recognize what they see,” the Democrat from California said. “That is a terrible tragedy for us but it is a greater tragedy for the rest of the world.
“In my view there is nothing more dangerous than an unethical president who believes they are above the law,” Schiff said.
Pro-Trump reporter John Solomon attacks Fiona Hill for debunking his Ukraine conspiracy theories
On Tuesday, National Security Council official Fiona Hill testified that the right-wing narrative Ukraine colluded with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 election — rather than Russia working to help Donald Trump — is a "fictional narrative" and a piece of propaganda promoted by Russia.
One person was enraged at this testimony — John Solomon, the notorious right-wing reporter who covered Ukraine's supposed interference in the 2016 election extensively. He fired off multiple angry tweets attacking Fiona Hill:
How dare Fiona Hill question my patriotism or suggest I was part of a Russian disinformation campaign without a single fact. My sources were all US officials or Ukrainian officials aligned against Russia. Her accusations must have made Joe McCarthy smile up from hell.
Democrats declare there’s enough evidence for a vote on impeaching Donald Trump: report
On Thursday, according to CNN House Democrats are announcing that they have enough evidence to move forward with the final vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Breaking: Dems say enough evidence to move forward on impeachment. Vote likely by mid-December. They will not wait for courts to force additional witnesses - @Phil_Mattingly reporting.
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 21, 2019
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani accuses Mike Pompeo’s State Department of obstruction of justice
Keeping track of the Republican defenses of President Donald Trump got a little more difficult on Thursday when his private attorney appeared to throw his Secretary of State under the bus.
Rudy Giuliani suggested Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may have committed obstruction by refusing visas to three Ukrainians the former New York City mayor wants to testify about conspiracy theories.
"The embassy in Ukraine refuses to give visas for three witnesses, two present prosecutors and the former Prosecutor General, who have direct evidence of major Dem corruption in Ukraine in 2016," Giuliani argued.