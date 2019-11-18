Trump doctor denies the president underwent any ‘neurologic evaluations’ at Walter Reed Hospital

The physician to the president claimed that President Donald Trump did not undergo “neurologic” evaluations during a surprise visit to Walter Reed Hospital.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a picture of a memorandum from Dr. Sean Conley, which was printed on “Office of the Press Secretary” letterhead.

The memo was sent to Grisham.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Grisham had claimed the purpose of the visit was to conduct a “partial” physical. Dr. Conley referred to the visit as an “interim check up.”

“Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Conley claimed.

“Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations,” he added.