Trump escaped prosecution because his attorney general is ‘more loyal to him than to the Constitution’: Fox judicial analyst
During a segment this Monday, Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano called into question President Trump’s fitness for office, saying that he’s in violation of his oath “to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.”
“In nearly three years in office, President Donald Trump has spent federal dollars not authorized by Congress; separated families and incarcerated children at the Texas-Mexico border in defiance of a federal court order; pulled 1,000 American troops out of Syria ignoring a commitment to allies and facilitated war against civilians there; and sent 2,000 American troops to Saudi Arabia without a congressional authorization or declaration of war,” Napolitano said on Fox Nation.
“He has also criminally obstructed a Department of Justice investigation of himself, but escaped prosecution because of the intercession of an attorney general more loyal to him than to the Constitution. The Constitution!” he exclaimed.
Napolitano pointed out that at the outset of his presidency, Trump took the presidential oath of office, promising that he would “Faithfully execute” his obligation to protect and defend the Constitution. James Madison, Napolitano said, insisted that the word “Faithfully” be in the presidential oath “and that the oath itself be in the Constitution to remind presidents to enforce laws and comply with constitutional Provisions whether they agree with them or not and to immunize the oath from congressional alteration.”
fox nation is not just for over the top pro-trump takes, it is also for dissent too real to air on fox news pic.twitter.com/DOpnTE6P5D
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) November 11, 2019
“Recently, Trump referred to a clause in the Constitution as ‘phony’ and he thereby implied that he need not abide it nor enforce it, notwithstanding his oath,” the Fox News contributor continued.
Napolitano went on to say that Trump’s lack of deference to the Constitution is “most unusual and potentially dangerous in a president,” raising the question: “Can the president of the United States lawfully enforce only the clauses of the Constitution with which he agrees and ignores those with which he disagrees?”
“No,” he declared.
Closing out the segment, Napolitano said that “Trump has become known for forceful and often tasteless banter.”
“He publicly calls people crude names, uses foul language, and send sends dog whistles of lawless behavior to many of his supporters. All of that is a question of free speech, personal taste and political risk. But threats to ignore parts of the Constitution are not matters of speech, taste or risk. They reveal character traits but question the president’s fitness for office.”
Alan Dershowitz gets called out on Fox Business for slurring rape accuser as ‘sleazy’
Attorney Alan Dershowitz was scolded on live television by a Fox Business host after slurring his rape accuser.
The Harvard law professor appeared Monday morning on Stuart Varney's program to discuss the latest developments in his ongoing legal dispute with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims pedophile Jeffrey Epstein provided her to Dershowitz for sex when she was a teenager, reported The Daily Beast.
Impeachment hearings will be televised live by major broadcast networks and cable news channels
Just like Watergate. Only bigger.
The impeachment will be televised – or at least, this week's impeachment inquiry hearings will be.
The top broadcast television networks and top cable news networks will all air the House Intelligence Committee hearings live, according to The Hill. That means ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS will all pre-empt their regularly scheduled programming. MSNBC, Fox News, and C-SPAN will also air the hearings live. CBS's website CBSN is also expected to offer "wall-to-wall" online streaming, and others, including PBS are expected to as well. The House Intel Committee has already scheduled the live hearings videos to its YouTube channel.
GOP’s Marsha Blackburn roasted for invoking ‘Jesus’ to bash Trump impeachment — but actually quoting Shakespeare instead
Far-right white evangelicals have been insisting that God himself sent Donald Trump to govern the United States, and Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee joined them in opposing Trump’s impeachment when — in an absurd tweet posted on Sunday — she invoked Jesus’ name to make her argument.
Responding to a November 10 tweet by attorney Mark Zaid (who represents the Ukraine whistleblower), Blackburn asserted, “A 3-year, coordinated effort has been underway to remove @realDonaldTrump from office. Jesus warned us — watch out for the lawyers.”