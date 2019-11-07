Trump faces furious backlash after attacking freedom of the press: ‘It’s in the Constitution — that thing you never read’

In a single tweet, President Donald Trump attacked the constitutional right to a free press and possibly confirmed he asked the attorney general to lie for him.

The president angrily disputed a report that he asked Attorney General William Barr to declare he’d done nothing illegal in his phone call to Ukraine’s president, but he then disputed that Barr had declined his request to publicly discuss the call.

“Bill Barr did not decline my request to talk about Ukraine,” Trump tweeted.

He then attacked the First Amendment to defend himself against an impeachment inquiry.

“The story was a Fake Washington Post con job with an ‘anonymous’ source that doesn’t exist,” Trump added. “Just read the Transcript. The Justice Department already ruled that the call was good. We don’t have freedom of the press!”

Bill Barr did not decline my request to talk about Ukraine. The story was a Fake Washington Post con job with an “anonymous” source that doesn’t exist. Just read the Transcript. The Justice Department already ruled that the call was good. We don’t have freedom of the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019

The tweet prompted furious pushback from other social media users.

We do have freedom of the press, actually. It's in the Constitution, that thing you've never read. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 7, 2019

1. Please show us where DOJ ruled that "the call was good." 2. At the end of the day, Barr did not make the speech in question. 3. We have a free press. You meant to say that you don't want a free press. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🇺🇸🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) November 7, 2019

So, you admit you DID ask him to talk about Ukraine? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) November 7, 2019

Trump interprets “Freedom of the Press” as “Freedom of the Press to Write Positive Stories About Me.”“ — pwthm11 (@pwtham11) November 7, 2019

Barr doesn't want any attention on himself regarding the Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/j91eCTX5do — Diane Toucan (@DianeToucan) November 7, 2019

1. Multiple sources claim Barr did deny it. 2. The “transcript” is a summary that still contains an impeachable offense. 3. The Justice Dept. was too tainted to keep Jeff Sessions. 4. We *do* have freedom of the press. 5. I can’t believe I even had to write that last one. — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) November 7, 2019

So your lap dog said “no”. — Susan (@redwitch497) November 7, 2019

You didn’t release a transcript, but the memo shows you did something wrong. We still have freedom of the press, no matter how much you wish it were gone — Common_Sense (@not2early) November 7, 2019

You haven't released a transcript. pic.twitter.com/kiOa8a2qvO — Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) November 7, 2019

