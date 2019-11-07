Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump faces humiliation as GOP senators say they’ll reject Mulvaney ally as judicial nominee

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has now confirmed over 150 far-right judges to federal courts, spurred by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and right-wing legal groups who seek to extend their influence long after Republicans are voted out of office.

But even Trump has struck out on some of his judicial picks. And it looks like one of his latest nominees is about to fail. According to Politico, Trump’s nomination of Halil Suleyman “Sul” Ozerden to the long-conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is in jeopardy, as the Judiciary Committee has put off voting for him four times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ozerden, a district court judge in Mississippi and an associate of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, was nominated over opposition from the White House Counsel’s office. He has Mulvaney’s support, as well as that of home-state Sen. Roger Wicker — but multiple far-right senators, including Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO), oppose the nomination, and others, like Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) are undecided. Conservative activist groups like the Judicial Crisis Network also are unhappy with the nomination.

A key sticking point for many senators is that Ozerden questioned a “religious liberty” lawsuit against the ACA’s contraceptive mandate as premature. There are also reportedly issues with his FBI background check, and his ex-wife has alleged he violated judicial ethics rules. Moreover, JCN’s Carrie Severino has complained that Ozerden’s opinions have a high rate of reversal on the Fifth Circuit.

With Republicans divided on Ozerden’s nomination, Trump’s only hope is to win some crossover support from Democrats on the Judiciary Committee. But that is also unlikely to happen, because the NAACP is lobbying them hard against the nomination with a letter warning Ozerden has a “record of hostility to civil rights protections.”

Barring any new developments, it seems as though Trump will have to find someone else.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here is why Ambassador Bill Taylor is the ‘perfect’ first public impeachment witness against Donald Trump

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

On Thursday morning, former prosecutor Elie Honig broke down what to expect from witnesses when the House impeachment inquiry is televised beginning next week, and said that Democrats likely hit a home run by inviting ambassador Bill Taylor to be the first face Americans see.

According to the legal analyst, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine is the "perfect witness," and has a surfeit of credibility.

As Honig explained to "New Day" host John Berman, "We'll be hearing from Bill Taylor next week. by the way, I think that's by tactical design -- he is the perfect leadoff witness, he is credible, and his testimony goes right to the heart of the matter and he's backed up."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump appears to accidentally confirm key detail in report on asking Barr to lie about Ukraine

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump again disputed a Washington Post report on his talks with Attorney General William Barr with a curious denial.

The newspaper reported that Trump had asked the attorney general to hold a news conference absolving him of wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine, but the Post reported that Barr refused.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Republicans are in a tight corner’ once TV hearings begin — and impeachment witnesses tell all: CNN’s Avlon

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

On Thursday morning, CNN analyst John Avlon said the Republicans who still want to defend Donald Trump will have their work cut out for them as the House impeachment inquiry comes out from behind closed doors and is televised starting next week.

Discussing the upcoming testimony from Ambassador Bill Taylor, Avlon told "New Day" hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman that GOP lawmakers are about to find themselves in a tough position.

"One of the things we learned from [his] testimony is he's saying, 'Look, Russia is happy about this,'" he began. "The president may think he benefits politically from this, but Vladimir Putin is benefitting geopolitically -- those are the stakes whenever dealing with Ukraine."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image