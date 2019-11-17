Trump illiteracy goes viral after he calls Pam Bondi ‘a great womem’: ‘He can’t admit he’s wrong to autocorrect’

President Donald Trump was mocked by Twitter users on Sunday after mistakenly referred to Pam Bondi as a “great womem.”

In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump attempted to praise Bondi, who has taken a job at the White House to help with impeachment messaging.

Hours later, Trump eventually corrected the tweet by calling Bondi a “great woman.”

But Twitter users continued to joke at the president’s expense. Read some of the tweets below.

Pam Bondi may be a great “womem” (autocorrect changed it back to ‘women’ about 10 times), if you think what constitutes a great woman is one who takes bribes. Your idea of greatness is obviously severely demented and disgraceful. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) November 17, 2019

It's great to see you're hooked on phonics! MR WOMEM! Fucking moron is too complementary for you! — Frank D'Angelo (@FrankDangelo23) November 17, 2019

Trump mistakenly typed "womem,"a typo–something we all do on this platform. But he tweets so much and so erratically that he no longer has the benefit of the doubt. Thus, a typo trends and we *know*, with no uncertainty, it is from the President of the United States. — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) November 17, 2019

I love being a womem with soft hairt and round boombs — Adrienne Airhart (@craydrienne) November 17, 2019

You can always count on when you see a typo trending, it's courtesy of Trump #Womem — Post Mootelone (@MootePoints) November 17, 2019

I’m not a gerl, not yet a womem. — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) November 17, 2019

Womem? Hey, you got three out of five letters right. Better than usual. You’re batting .600! (That means 60 percent, Mr. President.) — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) November 17, 2019

Yems! I tomally agreem! Mam Bommi is a trumy amamzing womem! #Trump #PamBondi — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) November 17, 2019

Wonder why Trump University was such a failure? Thankfully this great womem was easily bribed to drop the investigation for fraud. — Martyn LeNoble (@martynlenoble) November 17, 2019

The man in chief removed the word "men" from "women" #womem let's keep it that way. RAWRRRRRRRRRRR!!! — Sue Costello (@suecostello) November 17, 2019

“I LIKE MY WOMEM HOW I LIKE MY COVFEFE” pic.twitter.com/fFku1Ky5rf — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) November 17, 2019

The fact that this is trending is hilarious , people really not playing with Trump. Theyre not gonna let this man live 😹😹😹😹#womem — Ascending Aaliyah🦋 (@liyahhpiaa) November 17, 2019

Lol! Only taken, what 4 hours to correct your 'womem' mistake 😄 pmsl 😂 — Jon #TrumpleThinSkin (@jonos100) November 17, 2019

What happened?? I thought that the #womem was some sort of coded massage from #QAnon ?? Was @seanspicer wrong?? — Luis Rodriguez (@lrod1970) November 17, 2019

Trump is such a never wrong asshole. He won't even admit it to autocorrect. #womem

Fuck that #SquigglyRedLine — GenX George (@GenXGeo) November 17, 2019

FFS @realDonaldTrump can't even pretend to say something nice about a woman w/o a Freudian slip… #womem 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Lady Midnight (@LadyMidnight3) November 17, 2019