Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump illiteracy goes viral after he calls Pam Bondi ‘a great womem’: ‘He can’t admit he’s wrong to autocorrect’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was mocked by Twitter users on Sunday after mistakenly referred to Pam Bondi as a “great womem.”

In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump attempted to praise Bondi, who has taken a job at the White House to help with impeachment messaging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hours later, Trump eventually corrected the tweet by calling Bondi a “great woman.”

But Twitter users continued to joke at the president’s expense. Read some of the tweets below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pence adviser says that Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian president was ‘unusual and inappropriate’

Published

42 mins ago

on

November 17, 2019

By

Mike Pence sneer

Jennifer Williams, a Special Adviser on Europe and Russia issues for Vice President Mike Pence's foreign policy team, told congressional investigators that she viewed President Donald Trump's July 25th phone call to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky as "unusual and inappropriate." Williams had listened in on the phone call while it was happening, and a whistleblower revealing the controversial contents of that call prompted the current impeachment inquiry into Trump.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Chuck Todd burns down GOP’s Ron Johnson’s Ukraine excuses: ‘You seem to blame this on everybody but the president’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 17, 2019

By

A clearly exasperated Chuck Todd was forced to talk over a loud and filibustering Sen Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday morning for once again pushing Ukraine conspiracies and arguing over whether Donald Trump wanted the president of Ukraine to attack former Vice President Joe Biden on his behalf.

Having let Johnson throw out several scenarios and try and spread the blame around, Todd, finally cut in to say, "You seem to blame this on everybody but the president. It was the president’s actions."

"You’re blaming everybody else for the reason we’re in this situation, other than the president," Todd continued. "Isn’t the president’s own behavior, which raised all of these yellow and red flags, isn’t is that why we’re here?”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

I can ‘do anything I want, I’m a police officer’: Indiana cop fired after racially profiling black men in mall parking lot

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 17, 2019

By

A white police officer working for Lawrence Township in Indiana has been fired after he was filmed accosting two black men sitting in their car outside of a Nordstrom Rack and accusing them of being "suspicious."

According to WTHR, Lawrence Township Deputy Constable Daryl Jones approached cousins Aaron Blackwell and Durell Cunningham on the north side of Indianapolis but was filmed on a cellphone that eventually led to him losing his job.

The cousins stated that Jones racially profiled them and tried to run their car plates.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image