Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is selfishly using a hero dog to try and increase his popularity and approval: columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s favorability and approval ratings are in the tank. A new poll out Sunday from the Wall Street Journal showed that Americans are quickly getting on board with Trump’s impeachment. In just a short time, approval for impeachment has increased by 6 percent, despite the president going all-in on the argument to “read the transcript.” A full 53 percent of Americans disapprove of the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker wrote Sunday that Trump seems to have exhausted all possible ways to get him out of his problems, so he’s going to have to look for creative ideas. Trump’s Syria screw-up almost ruined those tracking ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but they were able to salvage it and take him out. Despite that, Trump’s poll numbers not only didn’t improve, but more people also support impeachment and he was booed at two sporting events in a week.

“Thus, it came to pass that Donald Trump, the first president in 120 years to not have a dog, created a national hero in the canine Conan, who cornered Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whereupon the terrorist kingpin committed suicide,” wrote Parker.

While Conan, the dog, is being honored for his role in the team’s capture and death of Baghdadi, Trump is desperately trying to link himself to anyone more popular than him, who can’t ultimately denounce him. Luckily for Trump, Conan doesn’t speak human, and he can’t do an exclusive with Anderson Cooper revealing he wants nothing to do with the president.

“Question: What do we know about Trump? He craves attention. What will he do to get attention? Anything. When things start going south for Trump, what does he routinely do? Creates a distraction. Even roll out the red carpet for a dog? Yes!” Parker continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being a germaphobe, Trump is eager to embrace the dog if it means he can score a win. The only upside of Trump’s post awarding a fake Medal of Honor to the dog was that the whole country got to spend a small news cycle talking about dogs instead of the typical political ranker.

“If this were really about Conan, I’d be setting the DVR, but we know otherwise,” Parker wrote. “The honoring of Conan is the desperate measure of a man who has seen the end of his own tunnel — and there’s no pretty light.”

Read the full column at The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Please don’t breed’: News of Stephen Miller’s engagement repulses the internet

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

Right-wing firebrand Stephen Miller has been ripped to shreds non-stop since he came to the administration and began to advocate for policies that have been attacked as cruel or motivated by white supremacy.

But this weekend, Miller took time out of his busy schedule creating executive orders to put children in cages to propose to his girlfriend.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Colin Kaepernick spends his birthday feeing the homeless on skid row

Published

59 mins ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick turned 32 years old this week and spent his birthday helping feed the homeless living in Tent City in Oaktown's skid row.

Kaepernick, who's been criticized for having opinions on the field as well as off, went out early to help feed and supply those who need it most, TMZ reported Sunday.

"In partnership with his foundation, Know Your Rights Camp, and with the help of his girlfriend, Nessa, Colin was literally walking around handing out backpacks that were filled with snacks, socks, air quality masks, shampoo and other crucial resources," the celebrity news site posted Sunday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘has grown enraged’ that ‘his employees’ are testifying against him — so the White House is working to stop it: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the White House is rushing to try and figure out how they can block administration staff from testifying to Congress about Ukraine-gate.

Russell Vought, Mick Mulvaney's protege, is currently running the Office of Management and Budget as Mulvaney is serving as the acting chief of staff. He, along with two of his staffers, are defying Congressional subpoenas to answer questions about the money that was withheld from Ukraine until they agreed to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden publicly.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image