Trump-loving pro baseball player trains his children how to shoot guns in case president loses

Aubrey Huff, a former professional baseball player, caused a firestorm this week when he said that he giving his children training in firearms should President Donald Trump lose next year’s presidential election.

In a tweet written on Tuesday, Huff posted a photo of himself holding up a paper target that featured the outline of a person that was riddled with bullet holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his tweet, he bragged about how his children were particularly adept at head shots.

“Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event Bernie Sanders beats Donald Trump in 2020,” Huff wrote. “In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must. By the way most the head shots were theirs.”

Huff’s tweet generated significant blowback from other Twitter users — as well as plenty of jokes about his apparently less-than-stellar aim.

Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your aim has the stopping power of a thrown roll of toilet paper. — Caleb Romo (@_Caleb_R) November 26, 2019

did you clear this with your ex wife first — Rob (@robrousseau) November 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

well if career numbers are any guide, you have less than a 1-in-3 chance of hitting anything — Lupus Haas (@Mobute) November 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Love to openly threaten an acting Senator with gun violence. Cool story bro. — just lookin like a bowl of mashed potatoes 🥔 (@jusmas27) November 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine being this upset about lowering student debt, people getting living wages and health insurance — J.J. (@JJ_J0NE5) November 26, 2019

So what you are saying is, if in an election the majority of the country choose someone other than who you want, you will commit murder and terrorism? So nice to know your patriotism and faith in democracy only exists as long as you get your petulant way. — Sarcastic Broccoli (@SarcasticBrocc1) November 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Look out boys! Here comes full coverage healthcare! PEW! PEW! Watch out! Tuition-free public college right behind you! PEW! Oh god, help us! Here comes better wages and a stable environment! PEW! PEW! PEW! Run! Progressive taxation and stronger worker rights! KABOOM!!! — Red Dad ☭ (@RedDad777) November 26, 2019

So you're threatening to shoot at our next President who's currently a sitting Senator? Pretty sure that's not legal or cool and is DEFINITELY reportable. — Prof. Dr. Turbo "An Unreasonable Ass" God, Esq. (@CaptMurica) November 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

He will beat Trump. Signed a gun owner that supports Bernie. — Smooth Kuato Lives (@LivesKuato) November 26, 2019

OMG, SOMEONE IS GOING TO GIVE US FREE HEALTH CARE AND COLLEGE, SHOOT! Rich elites like you are selfish, in addition to this being violent and absurd. — CeeGee (@lgbtcg) November 26, 2019