Trump plans to designate Mexican drug cartels as ‘terror’ groups
US President Donald Trump said in a radio interview posted online Tuesday that he planned to designate Mexican drug cartels as terror groups.
The move comes after Trump called for a “war” on the drug cartels in early November when nine women and children from an American Mormon community in northern Mexico were killed in a hail of gunfire.
“Are you going to designate those cartels in Mexico as terror groups and start hitting them with drones?” asked Bill O’Reilly, a conservative media personality in an online interview on “The O’Reilly Update.”
“I don’t want to say what I’m going to do, but they will be designated,” Trump answered.
He added: “I will be designating the cartels… absolutely. I have been working on that for the last 90 days.
“Designation is not that easy, you have to go through a process and we are well into that process.”
Mexican authorities reacted swiftly, with the foreign ministry saying that it has contacted US officials “to understand the content and the reach” of what the US president had said.
Mexico would also seek a high-level meeting with US officials to hear US concerns and present Mexico’s views — which include stemming the flow of weapons bought in the United States and smuggled south of the border, the statement read.
Breaking Banner
Will Trump’s America end in ‘firing squads’? Pulitzer winner David Cay Johnston issues a warning
“Her gallantry remains”: Oprah Winfrey remembers acclaimed writer Toni Morrison
Last Thursday, literary luminaries and social leaders from around the country gathered at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan to honor Toni Morrison, one of the nation’s most influential writers. She died in August at the age of 88 from complications of pneumonia. In 1993, Morrison became the first African-American woman to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. She also won a Pulitzer Prize in 1988 for her classic work “Beloved.” Much of Morrison’s writing focused on the black female experience in America, and her writing style honored the rhythms of black oral tradition. In 2012, President Obama awarded Morrison the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Ta-Nehisi Coates, Edwidge Danticat and Oprah Winfrey were among those who spoke about Toni Morrison’s life and legacy. We air Oprah’s eulogy.
Trump and his allies have a long history of bullying intelligence experts who probe Russian election interference: Former CIA officer
When Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council (NSC) senior director specializing in Russian and European affairs, testified before the House Intelligence Committee on November 21, she stressed that there was zero evidence to support the claim that Ukraine rather than Russia interfered in the United States’ 2016 presidential election. Nonetheless, the CrowdStrike conspiracy theory persists on the far right. And journalist Alex Finley, in a report for Just Security, discusses the extremes that President Donald Trump’s allies have been willing to go to in the hope of discrediting intelligence on Russian election interference in 2016.