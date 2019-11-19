Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump rails against another woman impeachment witness

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump claimed Sunday that Jennifer Williams, a special adviser on Europe and Russia issues for Vice President Mike Pence’s foreign policy team, was a “Never Trumper” after her deposition in the impeachment inquiry was revealed to have characterized the commander-in-chief’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “unusual and inappropriate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released ststement [sic] from Ukraine,” Trump tweeted. “Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!”

The president repeated his claim later Sunday night that witnesses such as Williams had not actually been privy to the July 25 phone call at the heart of the impeachment inquiry

“‘All they do is bring up witnesses who didn’t witness anything.’ @KatrinaPierson @SteveHiltonx  Nothing matters except the two transcripts of the presidential calls, and the statement of no pressure put out by Ukraine!” Trump tweeted.

Williams was listening to the call as it occurred, according to the transcript of her deposition released Sunday. She claimed that she had taken notes about the political conditions surrounding the call, because she was concerned that its contents were “unusual and inappropriate.”

Trump asked Zelensky during the call to investigate a debunked conspiracy theory about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

ADVERTISEMENT

As she testified about the call before impeachment investigators, Williams said she “found the specific references to be more specific to the president in nature, to his personal political agenda,” than the broader “foreign policy objective of the United States.”

The deposition of Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council official, who served as the top Russia and Europe adviser in the Trump White House, was also recently made public. Morrison, who had also been listening in on the call, testified that he had conversations with U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, in which he was informed that the president wanted Ukraine to investigate the Bidens before receiving the military aid they had been promised.

Morrison alleged that Sondland told him “he was acting — he was discussing these matters with the president.” He also claimed that after a meeting between Pence and Zelensky in Warsaw, Sondland approached Morrison and told him that “what he communicated was that he believed what could help them move the aid was if the prosecutor general would go to the mic and announce that he was opening the Burisma investigation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s practice of tweeting about individuals who testify against him during the impeachment inquiry has been criticized as potential attempts to intimidate those witnesses. During an appearance on “Face the Nation” on CBS News on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Trump for tweeting about former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as she appeared before Congress.

“He made a mistake, and he knows her strength,” Pelosi said. “And he was trying to undermine it. Of course, presidents appoint ambassadors, but people don’t insult people, especially when they’re giving testimony before the Congress of the United States. I think even his most ardent supporters have to honestly admit this is the wrong thing for the president to do.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH LIVE: House Intelligence committee holds Day Three of Trump impeachment hearings

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

On Tuesday morning the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold its third public impeachment hearing looking into allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office by attempting to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation that would benefit the president politically in return for releasing $400 million in much-needed security aid.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox & Friends hosts beg Trump not to commit more crimes during impeachment hearings: ‘Don’t tweet about it!’

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

The hosts of President Donald Trump's favorite morning show begged him not to intimidate or tamper with any of the impeachment witnesses testifying against him in a few hours.

Four new witnesses -- National Security Council staffer Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, vice presidential aide Jennifer Williams, former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker and NSC aide Tim Morrison -- are scheduled to testify Tuesday in the second week of public impeachment hearings.

The hosts of "Fox & Friends" urged the president not to insert himself into the process, as he did Friday, when he attacked former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter as she was testifying about his apparent extortion scheme.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Indicted Giuliani associate Parnas claims Trump ordered a ‘secret mission’

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani who helped the former New York mayor hunt for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine, allegedly claimed that President Donald Trump personally tasked him with a “secret mission” to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden at a White House party.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were indicted last month on charges alleging that they funneled foreign cash into U.S. elections, including a $325,000 contribution to a pro-Trump super PAC, appeared in a photo taken alongside Giuliani, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House Hanukkah party last year.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image