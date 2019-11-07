Trump ramps up attack on ‘lowlife reporters’ who wrote damning account of pressuring Bill Barr

President Donald Trump on Thursday ramped up his attacks on three Washington Post reporters who wrote a damning story of the president pressuring Attorney General Bill Barr to exonerate him.

“The Amazon Washington Post and three lowlife reporters, Matt Zapotosky, Josh Dawsey, and Carol Leonnig, wrote another Fake News story, without any sources (pure fiction), about Bill Barr & myself,” the president wrote. “We both deny this story, which they knew before they wrote it. A garbage newspaper!”

The Post’s report, which has since been confirmed by the New York Times, claims that the president wanted Barr to hold a press conference in which he stated categorically that Trump did nothing illegal when he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the family of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Barr, however, reportedly refused to go that far, even though he held a press conference just ahead of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in which he claimed the report showed “no collusion.”