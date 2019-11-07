Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ramps up attack on ‘lowlife reporters’ who wrote damning account of pressuring Bill Barr

Published

5 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday ramped up his attacks on three Washington Post reporters who wrote a damning story of the president pressuring Attorney General Bill Barr to exonerate him.

“The Amazon Washington Post and three lowlife reporters, Matt Zapotosky, Josh Dawsey, and Carol Leonnig, wrote another Fake News story, without any sources (pure fiction), about Bill Barr & myself,” the president wrote. “We both deny this story, which they knew before they wrote it. A garbage newspaper!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Post’s report, which has since been confirmed by the New York Times, claims that the president wanted Barr to hold a press conference in which he stated categorically that Trump did nothing illegal when he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the family of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Barr, however, reportedly refused to go that far, even though he held a press conference just ahead of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in which he claimed the report showed “no collusion.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Two US senators told Ukraine’s president that ‘only Trump’ could release military aid: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

Two U.S. senators now appear to be implicated in President Donald Trump's scheme to pressure Ukraine into publicly announcing an investigation of his political rival Joe Biden.

High-ranking Ukrainian government officials, including president Volodymyr Zelensky, debated whether to give in to Trump's demand for a public announcement of that investigation or refuse and lose desperately needed military aid, reported the New York Times.

Zelensky had privately assured Trump in a July 25 phone call that his government would look into Biden and his son's dealings in Ukraine, but he feared losing bipartisan support in the U.S. by appearing to aid Republicans the 2020 campaign.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ramps up attack on ‘lowlife reporters’ who wrote damning account of pressuring Bill Barr

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday ramped up his attacks on three Washington Post reporters who wrote a damning story of the president pressuring Attorney General Bill Barr to exonerate him.

"The Amazon Washington Post and three lowlife reporters, Matt Zapotosky, Josh Dawsey, and Carol Leonnig, wrote another Fake News story, without any sources (pure fiction), about Bill Barr & myself," the president wrote. "We both deny this story, which they knew before they wrote it. A garbage newspaper!"

The Amazon Washington Post and three lowlife reporters, Matt Zapotosky, Josh Dawsey, and Carol Leonnig, wrote another Fake News story, without any sources (pure fiction), about Bill Barr & myself. We both deny this story, which they knew before they wrote it. A garbage newspaper!

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump faces furious backlash after attacking freedom of the press: ‘It’s in the Constitution — that thing you never read’

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

In a single tweet, President Donald Trump attacked the constitutional right to a free press and possibly confirmed he asked the attorney general to lie for him.

The president angrily disputed a report that he asked Attorney General William Barr to declare he'd done nothing illegal in his phone call to Ukraine's president, but he then disputed that Barr had declined his request to publicly discuss the call.

"Bill Barr did not decline my request to talk about Ukraine," Trump tweeted.

He then attacked the First Amendment to defend himself against an impeachment inquiry.

"The story was a Fake Washington Post con job with an 'anonymous' source that doesn’t exist," Trump added. "Just read the Transcript. The Justice Department already ruled that the call was good. We don’t have freedom of the press!"

Continue Reading
 
 