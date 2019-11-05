Trump spends election night bragging his rhetoric kept a library from getting NYT subscriptions

President Donald Trump suffered a humiliating defeat on Tuesday when Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin lost re-election despite the president coming to stump in a state Republicans won by 30 points.

Trump, however, was focused on bragging about a Florida library being denied funding for digital subscriptions because local elected officials thought it was “fake news.”

The newspaper has won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the Trump administration.

Here are the retweets Trump sent:

Officials in Citrus County, Fla., deny public library's request for digital New York Times subscription, citing Pres. Trump's belief that the nationally acclaimed paper is "fake news" https://t.co/dggaZSfEF0 pic.twitter.com/MfO41P5Qfe — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 5, 2019

Florida county denies library subscriptions to the New York Times because it's 'fake news'https://t.co/5JEqqR1swj — Orlando Weekly (@OrlandoWeekly) November 5, 2019

“Why the heck would we spend money on something like that?”https://t.co/cqixFuhHPP — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) November 5, 2019

Florida county commission cites Trump in denying library New York Times subscription https://t.co/On4lqpdBy9 pic.twitter.com/JtXot3Xo36 — The Hill (@thehill) November 5, 2019