Trump whines about protecting VA whistleblowers as he tarnishes Veteran’s Day with anti-impeachment rants
This Monday on Veterans Day, the White House fired off a tweet praising President Trump for “looking out for veterans.” Among the achievements listed in the tweet was Trump’s signing of the 2017 whistleblower protection act — a point that Trump bellowed at, considering that the current scandal enveloping the White House was kicked off by a whistleblower.
“To think I signed the Whistleblower Protection Act!” Tump tweeted while highlighting the White House’s post.
To think I signed the Whistleblower Protection Act! https://t.co/OSmPPcRs7x
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019
Within the hour of the White House’s praise for Trump signing the 2017 whistleblower act, Trump demanded that the whistleblower be forced to testify.
“Where is the Whistleblower who gave so much false information?” Trump tweeted. “Must testify along with Schiff and others!”
Earlier on Monday morning, Trump demanded that the whistleblower be investigated for fraud.
The lawyer for the Whistleblower takes away all credibility from this big Impeachment Scam! It should be ended and the Whistleblower, his lawyer and Corrupt politician Schiff should be investigared for fraud!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019
“The lawyer for the Whistleblower takes away all credibility from this big Impeachment Scam! It should be ended and the Whistleblower, his lawyer and Corrupt politician Schiff should be investigared (sic) for fraud!”
John Bolton lawyer tells judge his interests do not align with WH chief of staff Mick Mulvaney
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton told a federal judge on Monday that his interests do not align with those of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
"A long-simmering feud within the White House broke into the open on Monday as a lawyer for John R. Bolton, President Trump’s former national security adviser, filed a motion trying to keep Mick Mulvaney, the president’s acting chief of staff, from joining a lawsuit over impeachment testimony," New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker reported Monday.
Trump: Bolivia leader’s resignation sign to ‘illegitimate regimes’
US President Donald Trump on Monday hailed the resignation of Bolivia's leftist leader Evo Morales as a sign to "illegitimate" regimes and praised the role of the country's military.
"These events send a strong signal to the illegitimate regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail," Trump said, referring to two other leftist Latin American nations targeted by his administration.
Trump said that the resignation of Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous leader who was seeking a fourth term despite a constitutional prohibition, was a "significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere."