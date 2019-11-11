Trump whines about protecting VA whistleblowers as he tarnishes Veteran’s Day with anti-impeachment rants

This Monday on Veterans Day, the White House fired off a tweet praising President Trump for “looking out for veterans.” Among the achievements listed in the tweet was Trump’s signing of the 2017 whistleblower protection act — a point that Trump bellowed at, considering that the current scandal enveloping the White House was kicked off by a whistleblower.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To think I signed the Whistleblower Protection Act!” Tump tweeted while highlighting the White House’s post.

To think I signed the Whistleblower Protection Act! https://t.co/OSmPPcRs7x — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

Within the hour of the White House’s praise for Trump signing the 2017 whistleblower act, Trump demanded that the whistleblower be forced to testify.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where is the Whistleblower who gave so much false information?” Trump tweeted. “Must testify along with Schiff and others!”

Earlier on Monday morning, Trump demanded that the whistleblower be investigated for fraud.

The lawyer for the Whistleblower takes away all credibility from this big Impeachment Scam! It should be ended and the Whistleblower, his lawyer and Corrupt politician Schiff should be investigared for fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“The lawyer for the Whistleblower takes away all credibility from this big Impeachment Scam! It should be ended and the Whistleblower, his lawyer and Corrupt politician Schiff should be investigared (sic) for fraud!”