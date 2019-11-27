‘Trump will hear from me’: Anonymous White House insider vows to reveal identity before 2020 election

“Trump will hear from me, in my own name, before the 2020 election,” proclaimed an author who claimed to be the anonymous insider who penned an infamous 2018 New York Times op-ed, as well as the new anti-Trump book, A Warning.

The “senior Trump administration official,” who made the statement as part of a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session on Tuesday, also gave a passionate defense of the right to remain anonymous.

“Anonymity has a long tradition in American politics, as far back as the birth of our Republic,” the anonymous author wrote. “I will not keep my identity shrouded in secrecy forever. I am not afraid to use my own name to express concern about the current occupant of the Oval Office. Donald Trump has not heard the last of me. There is more to come.”

Two weeks ago, leaked excerpts from the author’s new book, A Warning, included some jaw-dropping revelations.

“All I can tell you is that normal people who spend any time with Donald Trump are uncomfortable by what they witness. He stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information, not occasionally but with regularity. Those who would claim otherwise are lying to themselves or to the country.”

“Senior Trump administration officials considered resigning en masse last year in a “midnight self-massacre” to sound a public alarm about President Trump’s conduct, but rejected the idea because they believed it would further destabilize an already teetering government…”

