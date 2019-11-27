Quantcast
‘Trump will hear from me’: Anonymous White House insider vows to reveal identity before 2020 election

Published

55 mins ago

on

“Trump will hear from me, in my own name, before the 2020 election,” proclaimed an author who claimed to be the anonymous insider who penned an infamous 2018 New York Times op-ed, as well as the new anti-Trump book, A Warning.

The “senior Trump administration official,” who made the statement as part of a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session on Tuesday, also gave a passionate defense of the right to remain anonymous.

“Anonymity has a long tradition in American politics, as far back as the birth of our Republic,” the anonymous author wrote. “I will not keep my identity shrouded in secrecy forever. I am not afraid to use my own name to express concern about the current occupant of the Oval Office. Donald Trump has not heard the last of me. There is more to come.”

Two weeks ago, leaked excerpts from the author’s new book, A Warning, included some jaw-dropping revelations.

“All I can tell you is that normal people who spend any time with Donald Trump are uncomfortable by what they witness. He stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information, not occasionally but with regularity. Those who would claim otherwise are lying to themselves or to the country.”

“Senior Trump administration officials considered resigning en masse last year in a “midnight self-massacre” to sound a public alarm about President Trump’s conduct, but rejected the idea because they believed it would further destabilize an already teetering government…”

You can read the entire Reddit AMA here.

Arkansas newspaper rips New York Times for ‘puff piece’ on Sarah Huckabee Sanders in scathing editorial

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

After resigning from her position as White House press secretary earlier this year, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was free to consider running for governor of Arkansas in 2022 (which will be Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s last full year in office). Sanders is the subject of a November 24 article by the New York Times’ Annie Karni, and in Sanders’ home state, Arkansas Times journalist Max Brantley offers a scathing critique of Karni’s piece in an article of his own.

The wives of the Internet don’t approve: Meet the ‘anti-wife guy’ — whose man-child identity stems from living in opposition to his humorless wife

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

If you live in the Anglophone world and use the internet, you may already be familiar with /r/funny. With 27.3 million subscribers, /r/funny — pronounced  “R slash funny” when spoken aloud — ranks as the most popular subreddit, the neologism to refer to topical forums on the eponymous link aggregation site. Like nearly all subreddits, /r/funny operates on the principle of social Darwinism: people post things that they believe are funny — and which adhere to the lengthy and somewhat contradictory list of moderator rules that run along the side of the site — and account-bearing users then vote on what they like. Those posts then rise to the top of the subreddit.
Here’s the real story behind the reason why the Pilgrims were able to survive

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

Sometime in the autumn of 1621, a group of English Pilgrims who had crossed the Atlantic Ocean and created a colony called New Plymouth celebrated their first harvest.

They hosted a group of about 90 Wampanoags, their Algonquian-speaking neighbors. Together, migrants and Natives feasted for three days on corn, venison and fowl.

In their bountiful yield, the Pilgrims likely saw a divine hand at work.

As Gov. William Bradford wrote in 1623, “Instead of famine now God gave them plenty, and the face of things was changed, to the rejoicing of the hearts of many, for which they blessed God.”

