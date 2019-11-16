Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s antics during Marie Yovanovitch’s impeachment testimony made the ‘Democrats’ job a lot easier’: Ex-prosecutor

Published

2 hours ago

on

By trying to intimidate former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter while she was testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, President Donald Trump “made Democrats’ job a lot easier,” wrote former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti for Politico.

“Trump often blasts his perceived enemies on Twitter, and the result is usually little more than handwringing on cable news. Thursday’s blast was altogether different and may end up changing the actual charges the House ultimately files against Trump,” wrote Mariotti. “The timing could not have been more dramatic, coming about an hour into the hearing and only moments after Yovanovitch testified about how mortified she felt reading what Trump had said about her to the Ukrainian president in July. And then he did it again: ‘Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,’ he wrote. Chairman Adam Schiff deftly turned the disparaging tweet against Trump by reading it to a stunned Yovanovitch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her response to the tweet — ‘It’s very intimidating’ — spoke volumes and drowned out any other narrative that could have come out of her testimony,” continued Mariotti.

This one tweet from Trump, wrote Mariotti, could have huge consequences.

“It doesn’t matter that Yovanovitch would not be intimidated by a mere tweet, given how formidable she appeared during her testimony,” wrote Mariotti. “As Schiff pointed out, the fear of a Trump tweet could influence other witnesses, such as Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who is scheduled to appear next week. Indeed, the picture painted by testimony during the inquiry thus far is of Trump officials working under the specter that a Trump tweet could turn their world upside down.”

“That doesn’t mean a federal prosecutor would actually charge Trump with witness tampering if he was not in office,” added Mariotti. “It would be hard to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump intended to intimidate witnesses … But it really doesn’t matter. Impeachment is a political process, and you can expect House Democrats to add another article of impeachment charging Trump with witness tampering, which was also part of the articles of impeachment against former president Richard Nixon.”

“Trump may very well escape removal from office, given that the Senate Republicans appear to be all but impervious to any evidence that might emerge from the hearings,” concluded Mariotti. “But he is his own worst enemy. His ham-handed mistreatment of Yovanovitch and impulsive desire to belittle her during her testimony made it even more difficult for House Republicans to distract viewers from his indefensible conduct. If he keeps this up, he might well be the author of his own political end.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s GOP defenders will abandon him if he continues to make them look like ‘idiots’ with his lies: columnist

Published

47 mins ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

According to Bloomberg columnist Jonathan Bernstein, Donald Trump did not do any of his most avid defenders sitting on the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment hearing panel any favors on Friday when he attacked former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter.

Noting the presidential tweets, which sought to undermine her credibility as she spoke, Bernstone suggested that Trump had once again undermined "those who try to defend him."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kremlin thrilled GOP is using their Ukraine talking points in impeachment hearings: ‘Everyone is laughing at you’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that Russian officials are openly gloating about how Republican lawmakers are using Kremlin talking points to defend President Donald Trump from impeachment over the Ukraine scandal.

"As Russia’s state media watch impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald J. Trump they’re loving what they see," wrote Julia Davis for the Beast. "They don’t think the man they brag about getting elected is in much danger. They listen in delight as Republicans parrot conspiracy theories first launched by Russians. And they gloat about the way Trump removed U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, because they blame her for promoting democratic 'color revolutions' that weakened Moscow’s hold on the former Soviet empire. Best of all, from the Kremlin’s point of view, they see Trump pushing Ukraine back into the Russian fold."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Steve King wrongly outs George Soros’ son as Trump whistleblower

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, wrongly identified the whistleblower who triggered the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump’s Ukraine dealings in a tweet on Thursday.

This article first appeared on Salon.

“Adam Schiff said, ‘I do not know the identity of the whistleblower,’” King tweeted on Thursday after Schiff’s remarks during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing. “@RepAdamSchiff here are four strong clues.”

King included four photos of a young man standing with prominent Democrats like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. The tweet was then shared by Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image