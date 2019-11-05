Trump’s ‘human scum’ attack on never-Trumpers could blow-up in his face before the 2020 election: Ex-RNC official

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, the former spokesman for the Republican National Committee stated polls show Donald Trump may have motivated traditional Republican voters who don’t care for him to hold their noses and vote for a Democrat in 2020 after he called non-boosters “human scum.”

According to Tim Miller, the president’s ugly comments may be a motivating force that pushes some voters off the fence despite their conservative leanings.

“Far-be-it from me to predict the outcome of next year’s presidential contest. But a new series of PTSD-inducing polls from the New York Times showed that an election hinging on the exanimate Never Trump caucus is a live possibility,” Miller wrote.

Citing a NYT/Sienna poll that illustrates Trump running stronger than previously thought in six key battleground states in the Midwest, Miller said a deeper dive into the numbers shows the president facing a possible revolt by normally dependable voters.

“This poll suggests one real possibility where the determining voters in the next election are the very people I keep hearing are extinct—center-right swing voters. It is on their backs the Biden eeks out [sic] a hypothetical victory while Warren and Sanders fall to defeat,” Miller explained.

Using 2016’s polling and election results as his guide, Miller said the president is looking at losing key demographics that helped propel him to the Oval Office, including, “Voters who didn’t like either candidate but voted third party (there was a massive jump in this group from 2012-2016),” and “voters who didn’t like either candidate but supported Trump overwhelmingly.”

“Conservative. Pro tax-cut. Living in suburban Romney-to-Clinton precincts. These are your classic Never Trumpers—and it certainly is not the voter profile being targeted by either the Democratic primary candidates nor the president,” Miller explained while promoting the idea that former Vice President Joe Biden might be the strongest candidate when it comes to picking up those wavering voters.

“While there is no reason to believe that the election next year will turn out exactly the same as one November 2019 NYT/Siena poll, it does show the political power and saliency of a group that is often dismissed and not currently being catered to by either party,” he wrote before concluding, “When it comes to the 2020 general election, as Jon Ralston would say: To all you Human Scum, #WeMatter.”

