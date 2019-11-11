Trump’s lie about ‘doctored’ impeachment transcripts debunked by impeachment witnesses’ lawyers

President Donald Trump on Monday falsely accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) of releasing “doctored” transcripts of impeachment inquiry witnesses and then bizarrely suggested that Republicans release their own versions of the transcripts.
“Shifty Adam Schiff will only release doctored transcripts,” the president wrote on Twitter. “We haven’t even seen the documents and are restricted from (get this) having a lawyer.”
Trump presented no evidence to back up his claim that Schiff had done something to alter the transcripts, which show that multiple administration officials testified that the Trump administration was withholding aid to Ukraine until its government agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
The Daily Beast now reports that Robert Luskin, the attorney representing Trump’s European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, says he has found no errors or omissions in his client’s transcript.
“No reason to believe that the transcript was altered, and the clarification was released in the form that it was submitted,” he said.
And Lee Wolosky, an attorney representing former National Security Council official Fiona Hill, similarly says that the transcript released of her testimony has been accurate.
“We have seen nothing to suggest that Dr. Hill’s transcript was altered (beyond routine correction of errata),” she tells the Daily Beast.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.