Quantcast
Connect with us

Trumps says stock market is up because he’s innocent — yesterday it was down because of Democrats

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump said Friday, without evidence, that he was told by an unnamed person that the stock market was up 300 points because Americans read his summary of the Ukraine call.

The comment came during a Q&A that has become known as “chopper talk,” where the president speaks to the press before leaving for an event with the Marine One helicopter blaring behind him.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNBC’s Eamon Javers was the one who asked Trump about the markets.

“President Trump just told me that the stock market was up 300 points today because people saw the transcript of the Ukraine call,” said Javers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s an ironic twist, because just 24 hours ago, Trump proclaimed that the stock market was being influenced by the Democrats.

“The Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market. The Do Nothing Democrats don’t care!” Trump tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears that when the market is doing well it’s due to his work but when it drops it’s the fault of Democrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

RNC spokesperson repeatedly refuses to answer if Trump is still seeking foreign election assistance

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

The national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee repeatedly refused to answer whether President Donald Trump's search for foreign election assistance is ongoing.

It is illegal for United States political campaigns to ask foreign governments or foreigners for anything of value, but Trump has publicly asked Ukraine and China for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden's family.

RNC national spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington was asked about that during a Friday interview with MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.

"Liz, I will start with the straightforward question. Are the Republicans still asking for foreign help to get Trump re-elected?" Melber asked.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Party paid $14,000 for Trump to get booed at the Nationals Game in a luxury suite

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump went to the Washington Nationals game last Sunday on the dime of Republican Party donors.

According to The Washington Post, it was the Republican National Committee that paid $14,000 in donor dollars for Trump to sit in a fancy suite at Game 5 of the World Series — where he was booed extensively.

"One of the Republican officials, who along with others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal RNC matters, said MLB charged face value for box seats and sent an invoice to the committee," The Post reported. "A White House official said it would have been impossible for the president to sit anywhere other than a secure box because of Secret Service safety requirements."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trumps says stock market is up because he’s innocent — yesterday it was down because of Democrats

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump said Friday, without evidence, that he was told by an unnamed person that the stock market was up 300 points because Americans read his summary of the Ukraine call.

The comment came during a Q&A that has become known as "chopper talk," where the president speaks to the press before leaving for an event with the Marine One helicopter blaring behind him.

CNBC's Eamon Javers was the one who asked Trump about the markets.

"President Trump just told me that the stock market was up 300 points today because people saw the transcript of the Ukraine call," said Javers.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image