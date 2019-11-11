Tucker Carlson: accepting more migrants to America would ‘despoil it’ and ‘make it a place you wouldn’t want to live’

During a segment with Justin Haskins, a “research” fellow at the far-right climate denial think tank, the Heartland Institute, Fox News host Tucker Carlson disparaged the idea of “climate migrants” who might need asylum from conditions caused by climate change — and escalated to an extreme, racist rant against accepting migrants at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought, according to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and everybody else on the socialist left, that human beings are causing climate change, that human CO2 emissions, that that’s what’s causing climate change, that it’s going to be catastrophic” said Haskins. “Well if that’s true, then why are we bringing people from all over the world, where they produce CO2 emissions less per person, in places like Mexico and Guatemala, places like that, why are we bringing them to the United States, where we produce CO2 emissions per person at a much higher rate?”

“And also, if you cared about the environment, which I personally do emphatically care, I actually go outside once in a while unlike most people on the left, why would you want a crowded country?” said Carlson. “Isn’t crowding your country the fastest way to despoil it, to pollute it, to make it a place you wouldn’t want to live?”

Neither Carlson nor Haskins appear concerned by the possibility that the developing world is in fact less equipped to protect its citizens from climate change, and many of its countries are in regions of the world more heavily affected by it. Nor do they offer any evidence that allowing migrants would result in a “crowded country,” given that as it is, U.S. population density is less than a third that of Europe.

But a dominant theme of Carlson’s Fox News segments is the overwhelming fear that the United States is letting in too many nonwhite people. Carlson has openly questioned the idea that diversity is a strength in America, and regularly attacks migrants and refugees as something to fear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

Tucker Carlson says admitting more migrants to America is a way to “despoil it, to pollute it, to make it a place you wouldn’t want to live” pic.twitter.com/AKht7fRCjm — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 12, 2019