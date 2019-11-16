UAW members ratify Ford labor agreement
Members of United Auto Workers have approved a new labor agreement with auto giant Ford, the union announced late Friday.
A preliminary agreement was announced on October 31, which averted a strike similar to the one at General Motors.
The new four-year contract includes a bonus of $9,000 for full-time union workers at Ford, bonuses linked to performance and two annual increases of three percent, UAW said in a statement.
Rory Gamble, UAW vice president in charge of the negotiations, said the deal would be “a life-changing contract for many and provides a template for all future Ford UAW members to a full-time, top-rate status.”
“There will be no more permanent temporary situations and no more permanent tiers.”
By the end of October, Gamble had indicated that the preliminary agreement was modeled on the new GM work contract, announced shortly before.
After forty days of unprecedented strike action, GM and UAW reached an agreement providing for wage increases, an $11,000 signing bonus and $7.7 billion additional investment in US plants.
Holmes’ testimony shows Trump lied about his relationship with embattled Ambassador Sondland: ex-FBI agent
On CNN Saturday, former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa noted that State Department aide David Holmes' testimony does not just make a liar of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland for claiming he wasn't aware of any plot to extort Ukraine with military aid, it also makes a liar out of President Donald Trump for suggesting he had barely even interacted with Sondland in the first place.
"What does all of this mean when we look ahead to the space that Sondland, Ambassador Sondland is in, and what he's going to say on Wednesday?" asked anchor Christi Paul.
"Yeah, so Holmes is really important because he has firsthand knowledge of this call," said Rangappa. "He was sitting there and he heard — he overheard this conversation. I just want to emphasize that, because one of the big objections that the Republicans have had is that everything has been hearsay. So we are getting closer to getting firsthand corroboration and information."
Trump’s GOP defenders will abandon him if he continues to make them look like ‘idiots’ with his lies: columnist
According to Bloomberg columnist Jonathan Bernstein, Donald Trump did not do any of his most avid defenders sitting on the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment hearing panel any favors on Friday when he attacked former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter.
Noting the presidential tweets, which sought to undermine her credibility as she spoke, Bernstone suggested that Trump had once again undermined "those who try to defend him."
Kremlin thrilled GOP is using their Ukraine talking points in impeachment hearings: ‘Everyone is laughing at you’
On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that Russian officials are openly gloating about how Republican lawmakers are using Kremlin talking points to defend President Donald Trump from impeachment over the Ukraine scandal.
"As Russia’s state media watch impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald J. Trump they’re loving what they see," wrote Julia Davis for the Beast. "They don’t think the man they brag about getting elected is in much danger. They listen in delight as Republicans parrot conspiracy theories first launched by Russians. And they gloat about the way Trump removed U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, because they blame her for promoting democratic 'color revolutions' that weakened Moscow’s hold on the former Soviet empire. Best of all, from the Kremlin’s point of view, they see Trump pushing Ukraine back into the Russian fold."