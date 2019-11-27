US judge allows ‘Sopranos’ actress to testify against Weinstein
A New York judge has ruled that “The Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra is allowed to testify at fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s trial, court documents showed Wednesday.
In a decision filed late Tuesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice James Burke also denied a last-ditch attempt by Weinstein’s attorneys to have predatory sexual assault charges against their client dropped.
Weinstein — once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood — has pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual assault relating to two women.
His trial is scheduled to start on January 6, 2020. He faces life in prison if convicted.
One of the women alleges Weinstein raped her in 2013, while the other claims he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.
His lawyers had sought to prevent prosecutors from calling a third woman, who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein over the winter of 1993-94, to give evidence.
Burke rejected their request.
The woman is not named in court documents but it widely understood to be Sciorra, 59.
She helped trigger the #MeToo movement in October 2017 when she told The New Yorker magazine that Weinstein raped her at her home in Manhattan in 1993.
Weinstein, 67, cannot be charged with raping Sciorra because the statute of limitations has expired. Prosecutors hope that her giving evidence as a corroborating witness will strengthen their case.
Weinstein has been accused of harassment and assault by more than 80 women, including stars such as Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd.
The co-founder of Miramax and producer of “Pulp Fiction,” has always insisted his sexual relationships were consensual.
© 2019 AFP
Charles Schwab charitable fund will no longer allow customers to donate to the NRA: report
The Charles Schwab charitable fund will stop allowing customers to make donations to groups linked to National Rifle Association (NRA), CBS News reports.
The decision, which was only recently revealed, comes as the NRA experiences a drop in donations after being the subject of various scandals. As CBS News points out, investigators are looking into claims that the gun rights group illegally transferred millions of dollars in tax-exempt payments from its non-profit, the NRA Foundation, to its parent organization.
"The NRA strives to comply with all applicable regulations," NRA outside counsel William Brewer III said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. "As we have stated on several occasions, the NRA is confident that its business practices enable its mission to protect Second Amendment freedoms."
More Than Two Years after Trump claimed ‘Obama had my wires tapped’ a soon-to-be released DOJ report will debunk his lie
The U.S. Dept. of Justice will soon release a long-awaited report that is expected to debunk, among a multitude of far right conspiracy theories and lies, President Donald Trump’s false claim that President Barack Obama wire tapped and spied on him, his campaign, and possibly even his transition team.
Less than two months into his term, seemingly out of nowhere, President Trump took to Twitter to deliver this astonishing claim:https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/837989835818287106
He would go on to make other wholly unsupported allegations, like these:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1117787850399989766https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1129343742748569601
EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland accused of sexual misconduct and retaliation by 3 women
Three women say they faced sexual misconduct by Gordon Sondland before he was the U.S. ambassador to the European Union and at the center of the presidential impeachment inquiry. They say he retaliated against them professionally after they rejected his advances.
In one case, a potential business partner recalls that Sondland took her to tour a room in a hotel he owns, only to then grab her face and try to kiss her. After she rejected him, Sondland backtracked on investing in her business.
Another woman, a work associate at the time, says Sondland exposed himself to her during a business interaction. She also recalls falling over the back of a couch trying to get away from him. After she made her lack of interest clear, she says Sondland called her, screaming about her job performance.