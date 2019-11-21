US suggests Morales should step aside from Bolivia vote
The United States on Thursday suggested that Bolivia’s former president Evo Morales should stay out in upcoming elections, which Washington said should be “free, fair and transparent.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised US support for the transitional government, which took office after veteran leftist Morales quit amid an uproar over the conduct of October 20 elections.
“We admire the Bolivian people for standing up for their constitution, their democracy, and for free, fair and transparent elections,” Pompeo said in a statement.
“Those who participated in the egregious irregularities and manipulation of the vote in the flawed October 20 election must, for the good of Bolivia, step aside and let Bolivians rebuild their institutions,” he said.
Morales — Bolivia’s first indigenous president, who had turbulent relations with the United States — was seeking a fourth mandate despite a two-term limitation and faced accusations of vote-rigging.
In an interview published Thursday with German magazine Der Spiegel, Morales, who went into exile in Mexico, said: “I have the right to stand — but if that harms pacifying the nation then I stand aside.”
Pompeo called on all sides to refrain from violence after at least 32 people were killed in post-election unrest.
“Security services must respect the rights of peaceful protesters, and the Bolivian authorities must ensure accountability for any violations of the right of citizens,” he said.
© 2019 AFP
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s criminal investigation of the Trump Organization is scrutinizing the actions of one of the president’s oldest and most trusted deputies, ProPublica has learned.
The focus on Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, a 72-year-old accountant now running the business with Trump’s two adult sons, stems from his involvement in arranging a payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump (which Trump has denied).
During his questioning of US diplomat David Holmes during today's impeachment inquiry hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was repeatedly gaveled down by House Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his repeated interrupting of the witness.
It was an exchange that many observers saw as an attempt to stifle Holmes' testimony that was apparently damaging to President Trump -- an observation that was also made by former GOP Rep. and current longshot candidate for the Republican nomination for president, Joe Walsh.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Holmes about his statement that he told several people about his concerns with President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ambassador Bill Taylor did not testify that he spoke to Holmes about the call.
Jordan then went on to cite all conversations that Taylor mentioned, to illustrate that Taylor never mentioned Holmes and question whether Holmes was lying.
"My I answer the question?" Holmes asked.
"I'll get to you in a second," Jordan said, and the audience laughed.