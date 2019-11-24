Visiting class counselor condemns majority-white school for locking black kids in a cage and spitting on them

A man who was said be a counselor at Denby High School in Detroit excoriated officials and parents from another high school after he said that black children were locked in a “cage” and spit on.

The incident reportedly occurred when Denby football players faced off against Walled Lake Central High School on Saturday.

After referees called off the last three minutes of the game due to roughness, additional law enforcement officers were reportedly called to the school to deal with a fight.

Denby counselor Bob Burg, who said he was in attendance, recounted the incident on Facebook.

“Kids were spit on!” he wrote. “Pelted with garbage and one of our young men was punched in the face by an Almont parent! After we were able to get our kids in a safe area they locked us all in a caged area in the corner of the field, when we just wanted to get the kids safely on our bus.”

Burg continued: “Almont parents were spitting on our kids! And throwing things! Social media jumped out to bad-mouth our kids because we are a black school. No one protected our kids! Our great principal was spit on. We were pushed and verbally abused by two of the officers.”

According to Burg, one of the black students “was called a monkey by one of the officers.” He said that the officers aimed Mace canisters at the children.

Media reports said that no arrests were made at the game.

This is from a Denby counselor who attended the game yesterday, at almont MI, they were spitting on the kids..and then the black students were locked in a caged area instead of stopping the racist parents and kids. #puremichigan pic.twitter.com/zKKtcdFc44 — lisa thompson (@lisathompson36) November 24, 2019