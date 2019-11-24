Quantcast
Connect with us

Visiting class counselor condemns majority-white school for locking black kids in a cage and spitting on them

Published

25 mins ago

on

A man who was said be a counselor at Denby High School in Detroit excoriated officials and parents from another high school after he said that black children were locked in a “cage” and spit on.

The incident reportedly occurred when Denby football players faced off against Walled Lake Central High School on Saturday.

After referees called off the last three minutes of the game due to roughness, additional law enforcement officers were reportedly called to the school to deal with a fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denby counselor Bob Burg, who said he was in attendance, recounted the incident on Facebook.

“Kids were spit on!” he wrote. “Pelted with garbage and one of our young men was punched in the face by an Almont parent! After we were able to get our kids in a safe area they locked us all in a caged area in the corner of the field, when we just wanted to get the kids safely on our bus.”

Burg continued: “Almont parents were spitting on our kids! And throwing things! Social media jumped out to bad-mouth our kids because we are a black school. No one protected our kids! Our great principal was spit on. We were pushed and verbally abused by two of the officers.”

According to Burg, one of the black students “was called a monkey by one of the officers.” He said that the officers aimed Mace canisters at the children.

Media reports said that no arrests were made at the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Visiting class counselor condemns majority-white school for locking black kids in a cage and spitting on them

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 24, 2019

By

A man who was said be a counselor at Denby High School in Detroit excoriated officials and parents from another high school after he said that black children were locked in a "cage" and spit on.

The incident reportedly occurred when Denby football players faced off against Walled Lake Central High School on Saturday.

After referees called off the last three minutes of the game due to roughness, additional law enforcement officers were reportedly called to the school to deal with a fight.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nunes mocked for CNN lawsuit threat over Ukraine report: ‘He also sued a fake cow, so there’s that’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 24, 2019

By

Rep. Devin Nunes' claims that CNN engaged in a criminal activity by reporting on a claim from the attorney for Lev Parnas that he went to Vienna to meet with a corrupt Ukraine official with buried in mockery on Twitter Sunday afternoon -- particularly in light of his comment "I’m the last guy that wants to go into the courts."

That statement became a focal point for commenters who are all too aware that he has sued a Twitter account posing as one of his cows.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nunes goes off on CNN with accusation of ‘criminal activity’ for reporting on Ukraine meeting

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 24, 2019

By

In a telephone interview with Fox Business host Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, embattled Rep. Devin  Nunes (R-CA) accused CNN of engaging in criminal activity for reporting that the attorney for Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas said the lamwmaker met with a corrupt Ukraine official in Vienna.

Asked by the Fox host, "Bottom line, were you in Vienna with Shokin?" Nunes demurred before going on a bit of a rant.

"I really want to answer all of these questions, and I promise you I absolutely will come back on the show and answer these questions, but because there is criminal activity here, we're working with the appropriate law enforcement agencies, we're going to file all this, everyone is going to know the truth, everybody is going to know all the facts, but I think you can understand that I can't compete by trying to debate this out with the public media when 90% of the media are totally corrupt," he explained before adding, "And because this is criminal in nature and because it's so bad, it's so slanderous, we've got all the facts on our side, and we're going to file in federal court because I’m not going to sit here and try to compete against the media that I have no chance of winning this.

Continue Reading
 
 