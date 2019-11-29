WATCH: Chicago cop under investigation after shocking ‘takedown’ was caught on camera

Chicago police are investigating one of their own after a video surfaced showing an officer body slamming a man on the street during a Thanksgiving Day arrest, CNN reports.

According to police, the officer performed an “emergency takedown” after the man allegedly spat on the officer’s face and threatened him.

“While a single video does not depict the entirety of the interactions between the police and the individual, this particular video is very disturbing,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

In the video, the man lies motionless in the street after being slammed to the ground.

Watch a report on the story below, via WGN News: