WATCH: Chicago cop under investigation after shocking ‘takedown’ was caught on camera
Chicago police are investigating one of their own after a video surfaced showing an officer body slamming a man on the street during a Thanksgiving Day arrest, CNN reports.
According to police, the officer performed an “emergency takedown” after the man allegedly spat on the officer’s face and threatened him.
“While a single video does not depict the entirety of the interactions between the police and the individual, this particular video is very disturbing,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
In the video, the man lies motionless in the street after being slammed to the ground.
Watch a report on the story below, via WGN News:
Dozens arrested for demanding food justice at Jane Fonda’s ‘Fire Drill Friday’ protest in DC
The weekly demonstration coincided with a global youth-led climate strike that aimed to put pressure on governments attending COP 25.
As protesters filled streets around the world Friday for a youth-led climate strike, more than three dozen people were arrested at the U.S. Capitol for Jane Fonda's weekly Fire Drill Friday civil disobedience demonstration, which the actress and activist launched last month.
‘Heroic’ Londoners praised for tackling knifeman — unaware he was apparently wearing an explosive device
Members of the public were praised as heroes on Friday after tackling a knife-wielding terrorist on London Bridge, unaware he was apparently wearing an explosive device.
Politicians, police officers, the Church of England's highest cleric and social media users lined up to praise the efforts of a group who pinned down and disarmed the suspect on the pavement before armed police arrived and shot him dead.
Several onlookers caught up in the dramatic events captured the incident on mobile phone footage.
"What's remarkable about the images we've seen is the breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger, not knowing what confronted them," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
Matt Gaetz ‘adamantly’ denies wearing jean shorts in bizarre Twitter meltdown
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz continued his Twitter rampage against Georgia's Republican governor on Friday with a bizarre denial about his fashion choices.
Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) reportedly plans to appoint financial executive Kelly Loeffler to a US Senate seat next week.
President Donald Trump has urged Kemp to appoint Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA).
Gaetz lashed out at the fellow Republican for not doing Trump's bidding with the appointment.