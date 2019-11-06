WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump campaign rally in Monroe, Louisiana after electoral losses
President Donald Trump is slated to appear in Monroe, Louisiana ahead of another election night in the state.
Trump similarly went to Kentucky the day before the election, where he failed to garner enough votes to keep Gov. Matt Bevin in office. Trump hopes to give a boost to Republican businessman Eddie Rispone who is running for a second term against Democrat John Bel Edwards. Trump won the state in 2016 by 20 percentage points.
The city of Monroe is in northern Lousiana.
Trump was expected to take the stage at 7 p.m. CDT, but he often runs late.
Watch the video below:
CNN
