WATCH: White Florida cop faces termination after violently grabbing black teen’s hair during arrest
A Florida school resource deputy has been removed from his position and faces possible termination after a video went viral showing him violently yanking on a middle school girl’s hair this Thursday, The Daily Beast reports.
The unidentified officer, who is white, can be seen in the video grabbing the back of the African American teen’s hair and pulling it back while pushing her towards his police car. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced this Friday that the officer used an “inappropriate amount of force” on the student, who attends Westridge Middle School.
“I am very upset by what I saw on that video,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Friday. “The actions of this deputy appear to violate some of the most important values and expectations that I have set as sheriff. The type of behavior I witnessed on the video and on body worn camera video will not be tolerated.”
The incident reportedly began as a “verbal fight between multiple students” stemming from “incidents at school this week and last week.”
You already know what my first phone calls this Friday morning looked like— this is OUTRAGEOUS. No words. We need immediate accountability. These are KIDS. Video via Tiffany Faith #OrangeCounty #Orlando #Florida pic.twitter.com/HrnDN1w7Qp
— Rasha (@RashaMK) November 8, 2019
White cop pleads guilty to beating black undercover colleague during St. Louis police protests
This Friday, a St. Louis police officer pleaded guilty to beating an undercover colleague who was working a police protest in 2017, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Randy Hays, who is 32, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law, which is a felony.
Hays admitted to beating Luther Hall with a baton, striking him three to four times before shoving him to the ground. Hays also admitted that Hall posed no threat to officers at the time of the incident and that there was no probable cause to arrest him.