Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: White Florida cop faces termination after violently grabbing black teen’s hair during arrest

Published

2 hours ago

on

A Florida school resource deputy has been removed from his position and faces possible termination after a video went viral showing him violently yanking on a middle school girl’s hair this Thursday, The Daily Beast reports.

The unidentified officer, who is white, can be seen in the video grabbing the back of the African American teen’s hair and pulling it back while pushing her towards his police car. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced this Friday that the officer used an “inappropriate amount of force” on the student, who attends Westridge Middle School.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am very upset by what I saw on that video,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Friday. “The actions of this deputy appear to violate some of the most important values and expectations that I have set as sheriff. The type of behavior I witnessed on the video and on body worn camera video will not be tolerated.”

The incident reportedly began as a “verbal fight between multiple students” stemming from “incidents at school this week and last week.”

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Shadiest Trump cabinet official’: Oil lobbyist turned Interior Secretary proposes giving ‘coveted’ contract to ex-client

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

Critics called on Congress to open an investigation immediately.

Watchdog and conservation groups called out former oil lobbyist and current Interior Secretary David Bernhardt Friday over the department's attempt to give a "coveted" permanent water supply contract to one of Bernhardt's ex-clients.

"Bernhardt is fast making a play for title of 'Shadiest Trump Cabinet Official.'"—Robert Weissman, Public Citizen

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘An extraordinary day’: Brazilian leftist leader Lula freed from prison

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

"An extraordinary day in Brazil—for the world, given Lula's stature."

This is a developing story... check back for updates.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, was freed from prison Friday after a year-and-a-half behind bars due to a politically motivated prosecution from the country's right-wing government.

A large crowd, most decked in Workers' Party red, gathered to welcome Lula back to freedom.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

White cop pleads guilty to beating black undercover colleague during St. Louis police protests

Published

29 mins ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

This Friday, a St. Louis police officer pleaded guilty to beating an undercover colleague who was working a police protest in 2017, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Randy Hays, who is 32, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law, which is a felony.

Hays admitted to beating Luther Hall with a baton, striking him three to four times before shoving him to the ground. Hays also admitted that Hall posed no threat to officers at the time of the incident and that there was no probable cause to arrest him.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image