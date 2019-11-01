‘We fight, we win!’ After 11-day strike, Chicago teachers reach deal with mayor
Chicago public school teachers and their supporters celebrated Thursday after reaching a deal with Mayor Lori Lightfoot that will enable educators to return to classrooms Friday and make up five days of missed pay from the 11-day strike.
The agreement came out of a two-hour meeting at City Hall between Lightfoot and Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) president Jesse Sharkey, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. It followed CTU’s governing body voting late Wednesday in favor of a tentative deal—contingent on makeup days—and Lightfoot saying Thursday morning that she wanted the union “to come to the table to compromise” on the matter.
On Twitter, CTU confirmed that the strike is over and classes will resume Friday:
BREAKING: We have reached an agreement with the mayor and CPS to make up five days of student instruction. Students and educators will return to classes tomorrow. #CTUSEIUstrike #whenwefightwewin pic.twitter.com/p8zr9C6vgJ
— ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 31, 2019
The city’s teachers, as Common Dreams has reported, decided to strike after months of negotiations over not only pay and benefits for union members but also steps the city can take to improve school conditions for students in a the nation’s third-largest district, which serves about 300,000 children. CTU demanded more counselors, social workers, nurses, and teachers for English-language-learners to meet students’ needs.
Teachers who participated in the strike and their allies took to social media Thursday to celebrate the agreement:
.@CTULocal1 BREAKING: It’s over! When we fight, we win! The Chicago Teachers Union has reached an agreement with the mayor and CPS to make up five days of student instruction. Students and educators will return to classes tomorrow.#CTUSEIUstrike #whenwefightwewin pic.twitter.com/N5OrYlEc7i
— Joseph Brusky (@JosephBrusky) October 31, 2019
Congrats @CTULocal1 on carrying out a strike that advocated for ALL school staff, placed the rights of poor/working families at the fore, and fought for economic justice structurally.
I feel more hope for Chicago today than I have in months. #CTUSEIUStrike #ReimagineChicago
— Benji Hart (@radfagg) October 31, 2019
“What a beautiful day for worker power,” National Employment Law Project wrote on Twitter, sharing CTU’s announcement. “Thanks so much for your dedication and courage.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), one of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates who supported the strike, tweeted: “Congratulations to the teachers and support staff of [CTU] on reaching an agreement with the city. Unions are on the front lines of the struggle for justice in education, and I stand with them in this important fight for what Chicago’s students and families deserve.”
Amisha Patel, executive director of Grassroots Collaborative said in a statement Thursday that “this tentative agreement marks a historic advancement in the fight for educational justice reforms. It codifies in writing a commitment towards greater racial equity and the schools Chicago’s children deserve.”
“The lives of Chicago’s students and parents will be improved as a direct result of this strike,” Patel added. “For over a decade, the Chicago Teachers’ Union, a member of Grassroots Collaborative, has fought to improve the conditions not only in their students’ classrooms but in their neighborhoods and communities as well. The advancements made in this tentative agreement demonstrate what is possible when labor unions and community residents come together to bargain for the common good.”
THANK YOU #CTU teachers for your fearless fight. Many elected officials, nonprofit and community leaders talk the talk…CTU WALKED THE WALK. You put your bodies on the line to bring TRUE EQUITY to our children. Chicago owes you everything, and we will not forget your sacrifice.
— Jackie Rosa 🌹 (@JaxRosa) October 31, 2019
CTU’s 25,000 members walked off the job on Oct. 17. They were joined by school security guards, bus aides, special education classroom assistants, and custodians who are collectively represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 73, whose members on Wednesday approved a new five-year contract with Chicago Public Schools (CPS).
The Chicago chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, in a series of tweets, told members of both unions that “your resolve and energy not only inspired Chicago, you have inspired people around the world.”
Chicago DSA added: “Congratulations on your hard fought win, we will remain in solidarity with you forever!”
The organization also said that “the fight for educational justice is not over” and called out Lightfoot for showing “her true colors,” charging that the mayor “doesn’t care about Chicago’s children or the working class.”
The mayor has shown her true colors, refusing to show up to the bargaining table and admitted “there’s a lot of work that we could have done sooner but we didn’t start to do really until after the strike (started).”
She doesn’t care about Chicago’s children or the working class.
— Chicago DSA 🌹 (@ChicagoCityDSA) October 31, 2019
Lightfoot, a first-term mayor, has provoked nationwide criticism and comparisons to her predecessor, Rahm Emanuel, throughout the contract talks.
While praising the city’s teachers as “the people who make Chicago go ’round” and emphasizing that “we have a better Chicago Public Schools as a result of the last 10 days,” CTU vice president Stacey Davis Gates told reporters Thursday that she is “deeply disappointed” with Lightfoot, noting that the mayor “did not start negotiating until we went on strike.”
During a press conference announcing the deal Thursday, Lightfoot said that “in the interest of our students and our parents who have been suffering, it was important today to make sure that we got our kids back in class… In the spirit of compromise, we agreed. It was a hard-fought discussion.”
Sharkey declined an invitation to appear at the press conference. CTU’s members and the residents of Chicago, he told reporters, “don’t need to see me smiling with the mayor.”
“They need to see we have a tentative agreement, we now have a return to work agreement,” Sharkey said. “Frankly it’s been hard on teachers to be out this long, and it’s been hard on parents to be out this long. It’s been hard on our students. And so I just didn’t feel like doing a celebration lap with the mayor right now.”
The union president added that there is still work to be done to get teachers behind the deal and he is “not going to say it’s going to be a slam-dunk.”
The Chicago Tribune pointed out that “in fact, technically, the union vote was merely to suspend the strike, with ratification pending.”
Day of the Dead: From Aztec goddess worship to modern Mexican celebration
Day of the Dead might sound like a solemn affair, but Mexico’s famous holiday is actually a lively commemoration of the departed.
The nationwide festivities, which include a massive parade in Mexico City, typically begin the night of Oct. 31 with families sitting vigil at grave sites. Mexican tradition holds that on Nov. 1 and 2, the dead awaken to reconnect and celebrate with their living family and friends.
New York Democrat busts Trump’s two favorite defenses against impeachment
Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) broke down President Donald Trump's two essential defenses of his wrongdoing at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
The New York Democrat won election last year in a district that overwhelmingly backed Trump, but he said his constituents understand the seriousness of the allegations under investigation by lawmakers.
"People truly do, I believe, understand that these allegations are serious," Rose said. "But what I hear often is two things. First thing I hear is well, 'Look, Max, I get it, the president might have done something wrong, but everybody does it. Why are you singling this guy out for something when everybody does this? You know, presidents used to do this in the past, senators are doing this all the time.'"
Breaking Banner
Impeachment probe looking into Mulvaney involvement with Ukraine before Trump phone call: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, Democrats are asking questions about acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's curious decision to hold up a weapons shipment to Ukraine before Donald Trump's phone call with President Zelensky.
The report notes that Mulvaney, in his other job as head of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), held up the sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine even after the Trump administration had approved the sale.