‘We’re going to win’, says Sanders, after new poll shows him tied for lead with Biden in 2020 Democratic primary
“We’re going to win,” declared Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday in response to a new national Emerson poll showing the Vermont senator and former Vice President Joe Biden tied for the top spot in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race.
Sanders and Biden are tied with 27% support, according to Emerson. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) polled in third place at 20%, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg trailed far behind at just 7%.
“Senator Bernie Sanders is gaining momentum in the race for the Democratic nomination, increasing 2 points from October,” Emerson noted. Biden’s support has held steady since Emerson’s October survey, while Warren declined one percentage point.
The poll had a margin of error +/- 4.6% and a sample size of 468 likely Democratic voters.
“Biden and Sanders continue to hold their bases, which should concern Warren, as she has waited for one of the front runners to slip these past few months—yet, their support seems to be crystalizing,” said Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson Polling.
Compared to Biden, the Emerson poll found Sanders has much stronger support among key demographics. According to the survey, Sanders garnered 37% support from voters under 50 compared to Biden’s 15%. Among Latino voters the split was 36% for Sanders and 23% for Biden. And for voters who identify as “very liberal,” Sanders, not surprisingly, claimed 45% compared to Biden’s 16%.
According to the new survey, the Vermont senator is the only 2020 Democrat leading President Donald Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.
2020 Election
‘We’re going to win’, says Sanders, after new poll shows him tied for lead with Biden in 2020 Democratic primary
"We're going to win," declared Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday in response to a new national Emerson poll showing the Vermont senator and former Vice President Joe Biden tied for the top spot in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race.
Sanders and Biden are tied with 27% support, according to Emerson. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) polled in third place at 20%, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg trailed far behind at just 7%.
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren raises ‘corruption’ alarm after Trump, Zuckerberg, and Thiel hold secret White House meeting
"This is how the government keeps working for giant corporations and the wealthy and well-connected."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren issued warnings of corruption Thursday morning after it was reported that Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with company board member and right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel, enjoyed a recent secret White House meeting with President Donald Trump.
2020 Election
RNC chair attacks ‘progressive liberal’ Pete Buttigieg – says Trump would beat him for lack of foreign policy experience
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is targeting Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, apparently seeing his rise in the polls as a threat to President Donald Trump.
McDaniel Thursday told reporters at a breakfast meeting the South Bend, Indiana mayor who currently is polling in first place in Iowa is not a moderate but a "progressive liberal," and insisted President Trump would beat him should he become the Democratic nominee, The Hill reports.