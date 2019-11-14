Quantcast
White House budget official agrees to testify to Congress about his department’s role in Ukraine military aid delay: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Mark Sandy, a career official at the Office of Management and Budget, will testify to Congress as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s apparent scheme to extort Ukraine with military aid.

This comes after three political appointees at OMB, including acting Director Russel Vought, defied congressional subpoenas to appear, in accordance with the president’s directive to refuse to cooperate with the probe.

The role of OMB in delaying military funding to Ukraine has become a crucial focus of the impeachment investigation, and Mick Mulvaney, who has managed the agency, has come under suspicion.

Sandy, who has worked at OMB for over a decade, is not a political appointee, and his testimony — like that of several career diplomats and national security officials who have agreed to speak so far, could fill in unknown details about how the freeze on military aid was ordered and carried out.


Nikki Haley breaks with Trump on retaliation: ‘You have to protect the whistleblower’

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 14, 2019

By

Nikki Haley broke with President Donald Trump on the question of outing the White House whistleblower during a Thursday appearance on CNN.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations, was interviewed by CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

" Do you agree with the president that the whistleblower should be named and identified?" Blitzer asked.

"I believe in whistle-blower laws. I think you have to protect the whistle-blower and I think in turn they have to abide by those laws, the fact they don’t allow partisan leaking or anything like that to happen," Haley replied. "We don’t know that’s happened either, but until then I do think we should always protect the whistleblower."

Apple hires major Trump donor as lobbyist — to beg the president to lay off his trade war tariffs: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

November 14, 2019

By

On Thursday, CNBC reported that Apple is hiring Jeffrey Miller to be a lobbyist on "trade issues as they relate to technological goods and services."

Miller is a longtime ally of President Donald Trump who served as the vice chairman of the president's inaugural committee. He has since been a major donor for Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.

"While it’s unclear how much Miller is being paid for his services, Apple has spent more than $5.5 million on lobbying efforts throughout 2019, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics," wrote CNBC's Brian Schwartz. "Most of those funds have gone toward paying their own in-house lobbyists but it has tapped four other firms outside the company for help this year."

