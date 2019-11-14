White House budget official agrees to testify to Congress about his department’s role in Ukraine military aid delay: report

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Mark Sandy, a career official at the Office of Management and Budget, will testify to Congress as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s apparent scheme to extort Ukraine with military aid.

This comes after three political appointees at OMB, including acting Director Russel Vought, defied congressional subpoenas to appear, in accordance with the president’s directive to refuse to cooperate with the probe.

The role of OMB in delaying military funding to Ukraine has become a crucial focus of the impeachment investigation, and Mick Mulvaney, who has managed the agency, has come under suspicion.

Sandy, who has worked at OMB for over a decade, is not a political appointee, and his testimony — like that of several career diplomats and national security officials who have agreed to speak so far, could fill in unknown details about how the freeze on military aid was ordered and carried out.