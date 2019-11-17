Quantcast
White House desperately scheduling things for Trump to do so he won’t watch the impeachment hearings

1 min ago

donald trump on the phone

Given President Donald Trump worked to intimidate witnesses in real-time during the hearings on the impeachment inquiry last week, the White House is desperately searching for something that can keep him busy.

Axios reported Sunday, the presidential daily schedule will be designed to keep the president distracted with their own counter-programming.

“Trump’s schedule for the coming week shows him governing,” Axios reported. He’ll be promoting jobs and talking about things like “art and culture.”

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is slated to testify Tuesday, so the White House has scheduled a cabinet meeting during that time. EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland is scheduled to appear at the hearing Wednesday, which will be when Trump visits an Apple manufacturing plant, where the Macbook Pro has been made since 2013.

Other events with sports stars and a ceremony for humanities awards will follow.

“If he shows discipline, he can convey that he is carrying out the range of duties of the presidency while Democrats are focused on impeachment,” Axios reported. “But if last week is any guide, that’s a big if.”

Read the full report at Axios.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
