Woman was killed because she ignored her murderer’s cat calls: prosecutors
According to prosecutors, Daniel Thurman killed 19-year-old University of Illinois-Chicago student Ruth George because she ignored his catcalls, the Chicago Tribune reports.
Thurman, who was a parolee at the time of the murder, did not know George when he attacked her on November 23.
Prosecutors say George was walking to her car when Thurman walked past her and tried to talk to her. After George allegedly ignored him, Thurman followed her to the parking garage where her car was parked. He was “angry that he was being ignored” so he “came up behind her, grabbed her around the neck from behind, and put her in a choke hold.”
Thurman then dragged George to the backseat of her car and sexually assaulted her. Her body was found in the car the next day and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thurman has been charged with first-degree murder and criminal sexual assault. He is being held without bail.
George was a member of UIC’s Honors College and a “talented kinesiology student with dreams and aspirations to become a health professional and help others,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said in a statement according to NBC Chicago. “Our thoughts, our hearts and our condolences are with her family and friends during this trying period.”
“She was the beloved baby of our family,” George’s family said in a statement. “We grieve with hope. We hold no hatred towards the perpetrator, but our hope is no other girl would be harmed in this way and for a mother to never experience this type of heartache.”
State Department official blamed Rudy Giuliani for feeding Trump ‘negative views’ about Ukraine: report
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," White House correspondent Manu Raju walked through one of the key revelations from State Department official Philip Reeker's testimony to Congress in the impeachment proceedings.
"Reeker raises concerns ... about about several issues involving both the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, his efforts to push for his investigations, as well as the efforts to oust the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who top leadership did not offer a statement of support amid the smear campaign that Giuliani was launching and others, and he makes clear that Rudy Giuliani was the person feeding the president's views and perceptions about what was happening with Ukraine and with Yovanovitch," said Raju. "He says that, 'I know that there was an understanding, certainly from [special envoy] Kurt [Volker] and others that were there that Rudy Giuliani is feeding the president a lot of very negative views about Ukraine."
LISTEN: Trump went on Bill O’Reilly’s radio show on Tuesday — to throw Rudy Giuliani under the bus
President Donald Trump suggested his own defense lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, should be the fall guy for the administration's Ukraine scandal.
The president made his argument during a Tuesday appearance with disgraced former Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly.
Trump suggested that anything Giuliani did in Ukraine was for other clients, and that he was not directing Giuliani.
Trump is ‘trying to have it both ways’ on letting White House officials testify: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through President Donald Trump's latest approach to Democratic demands for testimony in the impeachment proceedings.
"We're told a senior administration official said [House Judiciary] Chairman [Jerrold] Nadler's proposal to allow White House attorneys to participate is under consideration and likely to come up for discussion during the president's trip to Florida over the next several days," said Acosta. "As for allowing top officials to testify, that is another matter. The president is trying to have it both ways, insisting he would like to see some of the top officials appear before lawmakers, but adding that he doesn't want to tie the hands of future presidents."