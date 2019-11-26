Woman was killed because she ignored her murderer’s cat calls: prosecutors

According to prosecutors, Daniel Thurman killed 19-year-old University of Illinois-Chicago student Ruth George because she ignored his catcalls, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Thurman, who was a parolee at the time of the murder, did not know George when he attacked her on November 23.

Prosecutors say George was walking to her car when Thurman walked past her and tried to talk to her. After George allegedly ignored him, Thurman followed her to the parking garage where her car was parked. He was “angry that he was being ignored” so he “came up behind her, grabbed her around the neck from behind, and put her in a choke hold.”

Thurman then dragged George to the backseat of her car and sexually assaulted her. Her body was found in the car the next day and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thurman has been charged with first-degree murder and criminal sexual assault. He is being held without bail.

George was a member of UIC’s Honors College and a “talented kinesiology student with dreams and aspirations to become a health professional and help others,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said in a statement according to NBC Chicago. “Our thoughts, our hearts and our condolences are with her family and friends during this trying period.”

“She was the beloved baby of our family,” George’s family said in a statement. “We grieve with hope. We hold no hatred towards the perpetrator, but our hope is no other girl would be harmed in this way and for a mother to never experience this type of heartache.”