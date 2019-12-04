4 dead after US jewelry heist leads to carjacking, chase, shootout
Two armed jewelry thieves trying to escape the scene of their heist on Thursday hijacked a delivery truck, took its driver hostage, then led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a deadly shootout, authorities in the US state of Florida said.
Four people were killed in the gunbattle on a busy street — the two suspects, the driver of the United Parcel Service truck, and a bystander, FBI agent George Piro said.
The events began as two armed suspects robbed a jewelry store in Coral Gables, near Miami, late Thursday afternoon, Piro said.
“As the suspects left the area, they hijacked a UPS truck and kidnapped the driver,” he said.
The suspects sped along an interstate during the evening rush hour, crossing multiple counties as law enforcement gave chase.
At one point, the police cars following the UPS truck stretched for approximately half a mile (0.8 kilometers) down the road, CNN said, with more than 40 emergency vehicles involved by the end of the chase.
A shootout ensued when the delivery truck was caught in traffic around 5:30 pm (10:30 GMT) in Miramar, about 25 miles away.
Police in Miramar tweeted that there had been an “officer involved shooting” with “multiple fatalities,” and that no law enforcement had been killed.
One person was taken on a stretcher into an ambulance, according to CNN. And another person was flown to a hospital by helicopter in critical condition, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported, citing the Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue.
The intense episode was broadcast live on TV, filmed by news helicopters.
Images from the shooting scene showed dozens of emergency vehicles with lights flashing as the sun went down, all clustered around an intersection where the UPS truck had come to a stop.
Other cars could also be seen parked haphazardly in the street.
The FBI is leading the investigation, according to Piro.
Uber reveals thousands of reported sexual assaults in US
Ridesharing leader Uber, under fire around the world for its safety record, said it had tallied nearly 6,000 sexual assaults in the United States over the past couple of years.
That included more than 450 cases of rape, according to Uber's first public report into the issue Thursday, which counts attacks by both passengers and drivers over 2017-18.
It also revealed 19 fatal assaults related to the company over the two-year period, when it averaged more than 3.1 million trips each day in the United States.
Sexual assaults were reported on 0.00002 percent of trips, Uber calculated.
4 dead after US jewelry heist leads to carjacking, chase, shootout
Two armed jewelry thieves trying to escape the scene of their heist on Thursday hijacked a delivery truck, took its driver hostage, then led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a deadly shootout, authorities in the US state of Florida said.
Four people were killed in the gunbattle on a busy street -- the two suspects, the driver of the United Parcel Service truck, and a bystander, FBI agent George Piro said.
The events began as two armed suspects robbed a jewelry store in Coral Gables, near Miami, late Thursday afternoon, Piro said.
Merkel visits Auschwitz for first time
Germany's Angela Merkel crossed the gates of the former Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Poland on Friday for the first time in her 14 years as chancellor, promising to battle a new wave of anti-Semitism.
Merkel is only the third chancellor ever to visit the Nazi German camp where a million Jews were killed between 1940 and 1945 and which has come to symbolize the Holocaust as a whole.
Her trip, which comes ahead of the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation by Soviet troops on January 27, is being seen as an important political message.