A 2014 ‘Fox & Friends’ clip reveals what Trump really thinks about being impeached
Does President Donald Trump want to be impeached? Some defenders and opponents of the president have argued since the Republicans lost the House in 2018 that an ultimately failed impeachment and removal process could be a boon to him, and many of those who are inclined to criticize the Democratic Party have argued that they are playing into Trump’s hand by passing impeachment articles.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, prior to the Ukraine scandal, even suggested she thought that Trump might be actively trying to be impeached for his own benefit.
The actual electoral consequences of the move may be difficult if not impossible to determine, especially since the 2020 election is almost a year away. Many other factors that arise in the meantime could affect the result. But on the question of how Trump himself actually feels about impeachment, above and beyond his beliefs about the consequences, the answer was revealed in a 2014 interview on “Fox & Friends.”
In the interview, recently resurfaced by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, Trump discussed the prospect of a potential impeachment of then-President Barack Obama and a government shutdown. He seemed in favor of impeachment.
“I’ve been watching the Democrats play poker for the last four years, actually. And I say let’s give them the benefit of the first two — but for the last four years, and listening to them say, ‘He’d love to be impeached, he’d love to be impeached. He’d love to see the government shutdown!’” he said. “They must be coached, they must go to school for this.”
He continued: “What a lot of crap! Because all what they’re doing, they’re actually talking the Republicans into not doing it. Do you think Obama — seriously — wants to be impeached and go through what Bill Clinton did? He would be a mess. He would be thinking about nothing but — it would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently. But they’re saying, ‘Oh, he’d love to be impeached, that would be so good!’ And the Republicans, they’re all saying, ‘Oh, we’d never impeach him, we’d never impeach him! Because he’d like that.’”
Trump’s prediction about how Obama would react to impeachment actually seems to have been prescient about his own response. Consider, for instance, this Twitter outburst Trump had on Wednesday:
SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019
Pressed directly on whether Obama should be impeached in 2014, Trump reverted to his usual form of vague answers, saying it depends on Chief Justice John Roberts.
“But it certainly depends on what happens,” Trump said. “But I think certainly he could be impeached.”
The video provides pretty compelling evidence that, despite his bluster and his defenders’ assurances, impeachment is and will be a humiliating blow to his ego. And it might sting even more because it never happened to Obama, who he seems to have thought deserved it. Democrats may take some comfort in the fact that impeachment will have this effect on the president’s psyche, but it also suggests the likelihood that — assuming he’ll be acquitted by the Senate — Trump will be out for retribution more than ever.
Trump made his deteriorating relationship with the military even worse by attacking Dingell: retired major general
During a rally in Michigan this Wednesday, President Trump made a macabre joke about the late Democratic Rep. John Dingell, saying that he's "looking up" from hell.
Calls for Trump to apologize were swift and came from across the political spectrum, including former national security adviser and retired Major General Paul Eaton, who tweeted that Trump's words have compounded his already deteriorating standing with the military.
Trump ridiculed for heaping praise on ‘unhinged loon’ Louie Gohmert following House floor meltdown
As has become his custom as of late -- as he faces an impeachment trial in the Senate -- on Thursday Donald Trump retweeted out yet another clip of one of his defenders going to bat for him, this time House Republican Louie Gohmert (TX) ranting on the floor about a discredited Ukraine's conspiracy theory before the House impeachment vote.
The clip, posted by MSNBC, showed the lawmaker raging at Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for stating that he was "deeply concerned that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda on the floor of the House."
According to Trump, "Our great Congressman Gohmert is a TRUE patriot fighting back against people that must hate our Country!"
‘Let us pray for the president’: Pelosi schools Trump over his ‘cruel’ attacks on the Dingell family
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday told reporters that she would be praying for President Donald Trump after he made what she described as "cruel" attacks on the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) and his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI).
"Let us pray for the president," Pelosi said when asked about Trump insinuating that the late Michigan congressman was in hell. "The president clearly is insecure when it comes to statespersons, whether it was John McCain -- think of what he said about John McCain -- and his supporters just overlooked that. John McCain, now John Dingell."
Pelosi went on to say that Trump shouldn't make jokes at the expense of dead people just because their widows took a vote he didn't like.