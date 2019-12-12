‘A damning verdict’: Internet reacts as exit poll shows UK Labour Party suffering worst loss since 1924

On Thursday, British exit polls showed that Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party is on track for their worst election loss since 1924 — driven in large part by leadership’s mixed signals about their stance on Brexit and a series of scandals surrounding anti-Semitic behavior within the party.

In addition to jubilant victory posts from the right, the overwhelming consensus on the internet among those sympathetic to Labour’s cause was that Corbyn brought about his party’s downfall:

ADVERTISEMENT

Labour source: “This is a damning verdict on the Corbyn project. If the exit poll is accurate then jeremy Corbyn, Karie Murphy and Seamus Milne will have done more to bring about the end of the Labour Party than the Conservative Party ever could. Their position is untenable.” — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) December 12, 2019

It looks like voters have rejected Jeremy Corbyn's antisemitism. We told you. We told you that the only way to save the country from austerity was to have an electable labour leader. You refused to listen. — Frances Weetman (@francesweetman) December 12, 2019

I remember very well the canvass I did in a seat Labour hoped (still hopes!) to get. Huge anger at Brexit – they loathed Johnson. But they feared one thing more: Jeremy Corbyn. Door after door after door. — Seb Dance MEP 🌹🇪🇺 (@SebDance) December 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

On the doorstep in this election, the biggest issue by far was Jeremy Corbyn. Essentially the election was a referendum on Corbyn I had more doorstep conversations about the IRA than the fate of Brexit — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) December 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It's obvious that Jeremy Corbyn will go after this defeat. We need to ensure that the bullying, cronyism and fairytale economics associated with his regime goes with him. Time to get stuck in and fight again for a relevant, mainstream Labour Party & a Labour majority — Nathan Yeowell (@NathanYeowell) December 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I can’t shake the feeling that if @tom_watson had been leader of the Labour Party the outcome of this could’ve all been so different. Jeremy Corbyn has now lost two elections to opposition candidates who could’ve and should’ve been beaten. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 12, 2019